Introducing the Argus Leader's All-South Dakota High School Football Teams for the 2023 season
The Argus Leader is proud to announce its 2023 All-Area South Dakota football team, honoring the best players from the 2023 season.
The First Team features the very best players from this past season. There’s also a Second Team and an honorable mentions list.
The teams were picked based on in-season production and Argus Leader staff observations.
All-South Dakota First Team
OFFENSE
Tate Schafer, Lincoln
Quarterback | Senior
The consistently-poised Lincoln quarterback threw for 3,108 yards and 42 touchdowns while leading the Patriots to a perfect 12-0 season and the 11AAA state championship.
Mason Stubbe, Dell Rapids
Running back | Senior
Stubbe was named 11A's All-American and rushed for 1,563 yards and 29 touchdowns for the state-champion Dell Rapids Quarriers.
Juven Hudson, Watertown
Running back | Senior
Hudson, a two-time Argus Leader Elite 45 member, rushed for 1,317 yards and 17 TDs for Watertown.
Jack Smith, Lincoln
Wide receiver/tight end | Senior
Arguably the greatest wide receiver in South Dakota history, Smith finished the season with 1,336 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns.
Tytan Tryon, Harrisburg
Wide receiver/tight end | Senior
Record-breaking receiver at Harrisburg High School. Ended the season with 59 receptions for 1,020 yards and 14 touchdowns while facing double coverage most nights.
Max Carlson, Harrisburg
Wide receiver/tight end | Senior
Lightning quick playmaker who amassed 820 yards and eight touchdowns on 54 receptions.
Navarro Schunke, Brandon Valley
Offensive line | Senior
One of the most highly recruited players in recent state history and for good reason. At 6-foot-5, 300 pounds Schunke is an absolute unit on the offensive line.
Lincoln Semchenko, Sioux Falls Christian
Offensive line | Junior
At 6-foot-4, 290 pounds, Semchenko is a behemoth of an offensive lineman. He finished the year with 67 pancake blocks and allowed zero sacks.
Hudson Parliament, Brandon Valley
Offensive line | Sophomore
The sophomore is already receiving interest from Division I programs. Helped the Lynx rush for 1,982 yards (5.5 yards per carry).
Lathan Wilcox, O’Gorman
Offensive line | Senior
Key two-way starter and the top offensive lineman on an O’Gorman team that reached the 11AAA state championship.
Gavin Pischke, West Central
Offensive line | Senior
Pischke is as imposing as they come at 6-foot-2, 275 pounds and played a role in clearing space for the Trojans running backs.
DEFENSE
Thomas Heiberger, Jefferson
Defensive line | Senior
Heiberger was the leader of the Cavaliers’ defense. The Wisconsin commit ended the season with 39 tackles, five sacks, six tackles for a loss and an interception.
Brycen Mitchell, Lincoln
Defensive line | Senior
Mitchell was one of Lincoln’s biggest weapons at the point of attack for a historically great defense. He finished the season with 61 tackles on the year, which was second most on the team, with 8.5 of those being tackles for loss.
Emmit Andersen, Pierre
Defensive line | Senior
A dominant force along the defensive line for Pierre. Andersen amassed 78 tackles, 17.5 tackles for a loss, six sacks and recovered two fumbles.
Max Elrod, Harrisburg
Defensive line | Senior
Explosive defensive lineman that can cause chaos for the opposing offensive line. Elrod posted 60 tackles, 17 tackles for a loss, six sacks and one pick-six.
Chet Carda, West Central
Linebacker | Senior
Cards has led the Trojans in tackles in each of the past two seasons with 166 this year and 135 last year. He also had seven sacks and 18 tackles for a loss this season.
Camron Maciejewski, Hot Springs
Linebacker | Senior
Maciejewski was a stat sheet stuffer for the 11B state champs. He had 113 tackles, 17 for a loss, three sacks, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
Burk Blasius, Wall
Linebacker | Senior
Blasius racked up 92 tackles, one sack, one interception and forced one fumble for the Eagles from the linebacker position.
Joey Foxley, Platte-Geddes
Linebacker | Senior
During his four-year career with Platte-Geddes, Foxley amassed 276 tackles, nine interceptions and six forced fumbles.
Sawyer Tolk, Lincoln
Defensive back | Senior
Tolk was the quarterback of the Patriots defense that won the 11AAA state championship. He led the team in tackles, with 62, and interceptions with three. He also had 3.5 tackles for a loss from the strong safety position.
Cole Snyder, Sioux Falls Christian
Defensive back | Junior
Snyder was a menace at defensive back. He posted eight interceptions for the second year in a row and had 40 tackles, one fumble recovery and 13 pass breakups.
Matt Anderson, Canton
Defensive back | Senior
At 6-foot-5, Anderson's length proved to be tough to contend with for opposing 11A receivers.
All-South Dakota Second Team
Hayden Groos, QB, O’Gorman
Cain Wallner, RB, Canton
Jett Zabel, TE, Pierre
Maverick Jones, RB, O’Gorman
Ryland Satter, FB, O’Gorman
Jack Henry, QB, Dell Rapids
Tucker Gilmore, SS, Yankton
Crew Heier, DE, West Central
Thomas Risty, DL, Brandon Valley
Jaxsen Grevengoed, RB, Roosevelt
Honorable Mentions
Porter Ihnen, WR, Lennox
Aiden Burfuss, RB, Winner
Cruz Soulek, QB, Chamberlain
Lucas Kampshoff, QB, Yankton
Keegan DeYoung, RB, Tea
Blake Leiferman, DE, Kimball/White Lake
Dawson Sechser, DB/LB, Jefferson
Will Jodozi, OL/DL, Parkston
Hunter Cramer, QB, Warner,
Henry Theobald, CB, O’Gorman
