Introducing the Argus Leader's All-South Dakota High School Football Teams for the 2023 season

The Argus Leader is proud to announce its 2023 All-Area South Dakota football team, honoring the best players from the 2023 season.

The First Team features the very best players from this past season. There’s also a Second Team and an honorable mentions list.

The teams were picked based on in-season production and Argus Leader staff observations.

All-South Dakota First Team

OFFENSE

Tate Schafer, Lincoln

Quarterback | Senior

The consistently-poised Lincoln quarterback threw for 3,108 yards and 42 touchdowns while leading the Patriots to a perfect 12-0 season and the 11AAA state championship.

Lincoln's Tate Schafer (12) attempts to pass the ball to another player on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023 at Brandon Valley High School in Brandon, South Dakota.

Mason Stubbe, Dell Rapids

Running back | Senior

Stubbe was named 11A's All-American and rushed for 1,563 yards and 29 touchdowns for the state-champion Dell Rapids Quarriers.

Dell Rapids' running back Mason Stubbe (34) gets tackled by West Central's defense back Aiden Bartmann (20) on Friday, Nov 10, 2023 at DakotaDome in Vermillion, South Dakota.

Juven Hudson, Watertown

Running back | Senior

Hudson, a two-time Argus Leader Elite 45 member, rushed for 1,317 yards and 17 TDs for Watertown.

Watertown running back Juven Hudson (31) ran for 1,236 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022.

Jack Smith, Lincoln

Wide receiver/tight end | Senior

Arguably the greatest wide receiver in South Dakota history, Smith finished the season with 1,336 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns.

Lincoln's Jack Smith (11) scores a touchdown on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023 at Brandon Valley High School in Brandon, South Dakota.

Tytan Tryon, Harrisburg

Wide receiver/tight end | Senior

Record-breaking receiver at Harrisburg High School. Ended the season with 59 receptions for 1,020 yards and 14 touchdowns while facing double coverage most nights.

Harrisburg's wide receiver Tytan Tryon (84) catches the ball during a play on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 at Harrisburg High School in Harrisburg, South Dakota.

Max Carlson, Harrisburg

Wide receiver/tight end | Senior

Lightning quick playmaker who amassed 820 yards and eight touchdowns on 54 receptions.

Harrisburg's wide receiver Max Carlson (10) tries to evade an O'Gorman player on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 at Harrisburg High School in Harrisburg, South Dakota.

Navarro Schunke, Brandon Valley

Offensive line | Senior

One of the most highly recruited players in recent state history and for good reason. At 6-foot-5, 300 pounds Schunke is an absolute unit on the offensive line.

Brandon Valley's Navarro Schunke (74) reaches for the ball on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Lincoln Semchenko, Sioux Falls Christian

Offensive line | Junior

At 6-foot-4, 290 pounds, Semchenko is a behemoth of an offensive lineman. He finished the year with 67 pancake blocks and allowed zero sacks.

Lincoln Semchenko talks to another player during practice at Sioux Falls Christian School in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

Hudson Parliament, Brandon Valley

Offensive line | Sophomore

The sophomore is already receiving interest from Division I programs. Helped the Lynx rush for 1,982 yards (5.5 yards per carry).

Hudson Parliament (64) listens to coach during practice at Brandon Valley High School in Brandon, South Dakota on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. Parliament had 31 tackles last season, five for a loss.

Lathan Wilcox, O’Gorman

Offensive line | Senior

Key two-way starter and the top offensive lineman on an O’Gorman team that reached the 11AAA state championship.

Gavin Pischke, West Central

Offensive line | Senior

Pischke is as imposing as they come at 6-foot-2, 275 pounds and played a role in clearing space for the Trojans running backs.

Gavin Pischke stands at 6-foot-2, 275 pounds.

DEFENSE

Thomas Heiberger, Jefferson

Defensive line | Senior

Heiberger was the leader of the Cavaliers’ defense. The Wisconsin commit ended the season with 39 tackles, five sacks, six tackles for a loss and an interception.

Jefferson's Thomas Heiberger tackles Brandon Valley's Gus Scott on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023 at Brandon Valley High School in Brandon, South Dakota.

Brycen Mitchell, Lincoln

Defensive line | Senior

Mitchell was one of Lincoln’s biggest weapons at the point of attack for a historically great defense. He finished the season with 61 tackles on the year, which was second most on the team, with 8.5 of those being tackles for loss.

Roosevelt's Jaxsen Grevengoed runs from Lincoln's Brycen Mitchell as he pulls on Grevengoed's jersey in their first football game of the season on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

Emmit Andersen, Pierre

Defensive line | Senior

A dominant force along the defensive line for Pierre. Andersen amassed 78 tackles, 17.5 tackles for a loss, six sacks and recovered two fumbles.

Max Elrod, Harrisburg

Defensive line | Senior

Explosive defensive lineman that can cause chaos for the opposing offensive line. Elrod posted 60 tackles, 17 tackles for a loss, six sacks and one pick-six.

Chet Carda, West Central

Linebacker | Senior

Cards has led the Trojans in tackles in each of the past two seasons with 166 this year and 135 last year. He also had seven sacks and 18 tackles for a loss this season.

West Central's line back Chet Carda (0) plays against Dell Rapids Quarriers on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 at DakotaDome in Vermillion, South Dakota.

Camron Maciejewski, Hot Springs

Linebacker | Senior

Maciejewski was a stat sheet stuffer for the 11B state champs. He had 113 tackles, 17 for a loss, three sacks, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

“Camron is the best Football Player to ever wear a Hot Springs jersey,” Bison football coach Ben Kramer said.

Burk Blasius, Wall

Linebacker | Senior

Blasius racked up 92 tackles, one sack, one interception and forced one fumble for the Eagles from the linebacker position.

Wall senior quarterback Burk Blasius has thrown for over 5,000 yards with 69 touchdowns in his high school career heading into the Eagles game at Hamlin in the 9AA quarterfinals.

Joey Foxley, Platte-Geddes

Linebacker | Senior

During his four-year career with Platte-Geddes, Foxley amassed 276 tackles, nine interceptions and six forced fumbles.

Foxley has produced over 2,000 yards and 28 touchdowns on offense while accumulating 276 tackles, nine interceptions and six forced fumbles on defense.

Sawyer Tolk, Lincoln

Defensive back | Senior

Tolk was the quarterback of the Patriots defense that won the 11AAA state championship. He led the team in tackles, with 62, and interceptions with three. He also had 3.5 tackles for a loss from the strong safety position.

O'Gorman's Henry Theobald (12) and Lincoln's Sawyer Tolk (29) try to catch the football on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Cole Snyder, Sioux Falls Christian

Defensive back | Junior

Snyder was a menace at defensive back. He posted eight interceptions for the second year in a row and had 40 tackles, one fumble recovery and 13 pass breakups.

Matt Anderson, Canton

Defensive back | Senior

At 6-foot-5, Anderson's length proved to be tough to contend with for opposing 11A receivers.

All-South Dakota Second Team

Hayden Groos, QB, O’Gorman

Cain Wallner, RB, Canton

Jett Zabel, TE, Pierre

Maverick Jones, RB, O’Gorman

Ryland Satter, FB, O’Gorman

Jack Henry, QB, Dell Rapids

Tucker Gilmore, SS, Yankton

Crew Heier, DE, West Central

Thomas Risty, DL, Brandon Valley

Jaxsen Grevengoed, RB, Roosevelt

Honorable Mentions

Porter Ihnen, WR, Lennox

Aiden Burfuss, RB, Winner

Cruz Soulek, QB, Chamberlain

Lucas Kampshoff, QB, Yankton

Keegan DeYoung, RB, Tea

Blake Leiferman, DE, Kimball/White Lake

Dawson Sechser, DB/LB, Jefferson

Will Jodozi, OL/DL, Parkston

Hunter Cramer, QB, Warner,

Henry Theobald, CB, O’Gorman

