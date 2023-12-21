Introducing the 5-star recruits in the class of 2025
While the 2024 recruiting cycle won’t officially come to a close until February, the Oregon Ducks have largely put a stamp on their 2024 class, signing a total of 25 prospects on Wednesday, with a potential addition coming on Thursday as well.
With a couple of prospects still on the board who could end up signing with the Ducks in the coming months, we will certainly keep an eye on things in the near future. However, with much of the action behind us, we wanted to take this opportunity to look ahead to the 2025 class and see who is available, and what could be in store.
Let’s take a look at the 5-star prospects on the board. According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, there are currently 24 players who are rated as 5-star prospects, many of whom are uncommitted at this point.
After the recent doings of the Ducks, signing a pair of 5-stars on Wednesday, there’s a good chance that a couple of these guys commit to Oregon down the road in the 2024 class as well.
Here are your 5-stars in 2025 in descending order by 247Sports composite national ranking:
QB Bryce Underwood
247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9999
Position Ranking: 1
Commitment: None
247Sports Crystal Ball: LSU
OT David Sanders Jr.
Beyond blessed! #hardworkworks https://t.co/oIWd0DkDKc
— David Sanders Jr. (@DavidLSandersJr) December 11, 2023
247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9994
Position Ranking: 1
Commitment: None
247Sports Crystal Ball: None
DL Elijah Griffin
247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9993
Position Ranking: 1
Commitment: None
247Sports Crystal Ball: None
WR Dakorien Moore
2025 5-star WR Dakorien Moore during his visit to Eugene. pic.twitter.com/0ddSYfzuIQ
— Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) January 29, 2023
247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9986
Position Ranking: 1
Commitment: LSU
247Sports Crystal Ball: LSU
CB Na'eem Offord
Who ever in front of me I’m coming for it all‼️ https://t.co/W8ZNJo0Gps
— Na’eem Offord (@OffordNaeem) December 15, 2023
247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9979
Position Ranking: 1
Commitment: None
247Sports Crystal Ball: None
CB Devin Sanchez
247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9979
Position Ranking: 2
Commitment: None
247Sports Crystal Ball: Ohio State
CB DJ Pickett
1,048 receiving yards and 16 TD’s https://t.co/WPQX8Eewtc pic.twitter.com/1huylt6iOb
— DJ (@DJPICKETT5) November 19, 2023
247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9973
Position Ranking: 3
Commitment: None
247Sports Crystal Ball: None
DL Justus Terry
Class of 2025 4 🌟 DL Justus Terry has committed to Georgia! pic.twitter.com/8fuwSoC9zs
— Elite Georgia Football (@elitegeorgiacfb) January 16, 2023
247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9961
Position Ranking: 2
Commitment: Georgia
247Sports Crystal Ball: Georgia
LB Zayden Walker
2025 4-star EDGE Zayden Walker is visiting Florida today.
More: https://t.co/d8TaEP8D3r pic.twitter.com/1mParnDqIE
— On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) November 12, 2022
247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9950
Position Ranking: 1
Commitment: None
247Sports Crystal Ball: None
WR Caleb Cunningham
2025 5 ⭐️ Caleb Cunningham (@calebcunning13) reacts to Jeff Lebby's as Miss State's next head coach
"Oh, I already know Coach Lebby is a good offensive minded coach," said Cunningham. If I decide to come to state, I already know Ima get that ball."https://t.co/uHhUd24sKO pic.twitter.com/8wQ7cQPY9B
— Rion (Ree-un) Young (@MacCorleone74) November 26, 2023
247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9940
Position Ranking: 2
Commitment: None
247Sports Crystal Ball: Mississippi State
WR Jaime Ffrench
247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9931
Position Ranking: 3
Commitment: Alabama
247Sports Crystal Ball: Alabama
TE Elyiss Williams
Committed 🐶🐶 @coach_thartley @KirbySmartUGA pic.twitter.com/fU2nUP0o4J
— Elyiss Williams (@Elyiss2025) April 8, 2023
247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9924
Position Ranking: 1
Commitment: Georgia
247Sports Crystal Ball: Georgia
LB Jonah Williams
247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9921
Position Ranking: 2
Commitment: None
247Sports Crystal Ball: None
OT Michael Fasusi
Lewisville (Texas) 2025 offensive tackle Michael Fasusi shined at Future 50 and he has some trips planned for late July and this fall https://t.co/ZiaqeqBGVd pic.twitter.com/C7ElFROrG0
— Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) July 3, 2023
247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9917
Position Ranking: 2
Commitment: None
247Sports Crystal Ball: None
QB George MacIntyre
247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9917
Position Ranking: 2
Commitment: None
247Sports Crystal Ball: None
RB Harlem Berry
Breaking: The nation’s No. 1 RB Harlem Berry has set a (new) commitment date
Story: https://t.co/QSG4B0vow6 pic.twitter.com/pRMpCAc1La
— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) December 18, 2023
247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9901
Position Ranking: 1
Commitment: None
247Sports Crystal Ball: LSU
WR Andrew Marsh
Job Not Done! aTm3
2023 19-6A
Unanimous 1st Team Wide Receiver & Honorable Mention Punt Return Spec.@JHSWarriors_FB @KatyISDAthletic
This year after 11 Total Games:
Full Season Stats:
Receptions 65
Rec Yds 1158
Avg 17.8
PR Yds 79
AP/Yd 1237
TD 15 pic.twitter.com/E91hUmEW2D
— Andrew T. Marsh – aTm3 (@AndrewaTmMarsh) December 4, 2023
247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9878
Position Ranking: 4
Commitment: None
247Sports Crystal Ball: None
IOL Solomon Thomas
— Solomon “LIL SOL” Thomas🥼 (@SolomonThomas2x) December 20, 2023
247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9876
Position Ranking: 1
Commitment: None
247Sports Crystal Ball: None
CB Dorian Brew
NEWS: Elite 2025 CB Dorian Brew is down to 🔟 Schools!
The 6’2 195 CB from Conroe, TX is ranked as a Top 25 Recruit in the ‘25 Class
Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/m8FTdoIocY pic.twitter.com/2wlZjtdgQs
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 16, 2023
247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9876
Position Ranking: 4
Commitment: None
247Sports Crystal Ball: None
OT Josh Petty
Great time in Eugene thank you @oregonfootball @105CoachTerry @CoachJackSmith @coach_cavanaugh @RustyMansell_ @coachjakediesel @ChadSimmons_ @JeremyO_Johnson @lukewinstel @RecruitGeorgia @PaladinsFCS @j_southers70 @RyanWrightRNG @NEGARecruits @SWiltfong247 @Andrew_Ivins pic.twitter.com/cDIO5ELhIh
— Josh Petty (@J_petty77) July 31, 2023
247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9874
Position Ranking: 3
Commitment: None
247Sports Crystal Ball: None
DL Nathaniel Marshall
Great unofficial visit this past weekend to Auburn University 🦅 Can’t wait to get back on campus! @DLCoachGarrett @CoachHughFreeze @TrovonReed pic.twitter.com/rHo7Rnqj5T
— Nathaniel Marshall (@AllNateMarshall) October 23, 2023
247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9868
Position Ranking: 3
Commitment: None
247Sports Crystal Ball: None
EDGE Zion Grady
247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9857
Position Ranking: 1
Commitment: Alabama
247Sports Crystal Ball: Alabama
CB Dijon Lee
Orange County boys athlete of the week: Dijon Lee Jr., Mission Viejo https://t.co/2n4eDc27Jk
— ocvarsity (@ocvarsity) December 5, 2023
247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9851
Position Ranking: 5
Commitment: None
247Sports Crystal Ball: None
S Faheem Delane
247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9842
Position Ranking: 1
Commitment: None
247Sports Crystal Ball: None