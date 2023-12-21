Introducing the 5-star recruits in the class of 2025

While the 2024 recruiting cycle won’t officially come to a close until February, the Oregon Ducks have largely put a stamp on their 2024 class, signing a total of 25 prospects on Wednesday, with a potential addition coming on Thursday as well.

With a couple of prospects still on the board who could end up signing with the Ducks in the coming months, we will certainly keep an eye on things in the near future. However, with much of the action behind us, we wanted to take this opportunity to look ahead to the 2025 class and see who is available, and what could be in store.

Let’s take a look at the 5-star prospects on the board. According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, there are currently 24 players who are rated as 5-star prospects, many of whom are uncommitted at this point.

After the recent doings of the Ducks, signing a pair of 5-stars on Wednesday, there’s a good chance that a couple of these guys commit to Oregon down the road in the 2024 class as well.

Here are your 5-stars in 2025 in descending order by 247Sports composite national ranking:

QB Bryce Underwood

247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9999

Position Ranking: 1

Commitment: None

247Sports Crystal Ball: LSU

OT David Sanders Jr.

247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9994

Position Ranking: 1

Commitment: None

247Sports Crystal Ball: None

DL Elijah Griffin

247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9993

Position Ranking: 1

Commitment: None

247Sports Crystal Ball: None

WR Dakorien Moore

2025 5-star WR Dakorien Moore during his visit to Eugene. pic.twitter.com/0ddSYfzuIQ — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) January 29, 2023

247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9986

Position Ranking: 1

Commitment: LSU

247Sports Crystal Ball: LSU

CB Na'eem Offord

Who ever in front of me I’m coming for it all‼️ https://t.co/W8ZNJo0Gps — Na’eem Offord (@OffordNaeem) December 15, 2023

247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9979

Position Ranking: 1

Commitment: None

247Sports Crystal Ball: None

CB Devin Sanchez

247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9979

Position Ranking: 2

Commitment: None

247Sports Crystal Ball: Ohio State

CB DJ Pickett

247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9973

Position Ranking: 3

Commitment: None

247Sports Crystal Ball: None

DL Justus Terry

Class of 2025 4 🌟 DL Justus Terry has committed to Georgia! pic.twitter.com/8fuwSoC9zs — Elite Georgia Football (@elitegeorgiacfb) January 16, 2023

247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9961

Position Ranking: 2

Commitment: Georgia

247Sports Crystal Ball: Georgia

LB Zayden Walker

247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9950

Position Ranking: 1

Commitment: None

247Sports Crystal Ball: None

WR Caleb Cunningham

2025 5 ⭐️ Caleb Cunningham (@calebcunning13) reacts to Jeff Lebby's as Miss State's next head coach "Oh, I already know Coach Lebby is a good offensive minded coach," said Cunningham. If I decide to come to state, I already know Ima get that ball."https://t.co/uHhUd24sKO pic.twitter.com/8wQ7cQPY9B — Rion (Ree-un) Young (@MacCorleone74) November 26, 2023

247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9940

Position Ranking: 2

Commitment: None

247Sports Crystal Ball: Mississippi State

WR Jaime Ffrench

[Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]

247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9931

Position Ranking: 3

Commitment: Alabama

247Sports Crystal Ball: Alabama

TE Elyiss Williams

247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9924

Position Ranking: 1

Commitment: Georgia

247Sports Crystal Ball: Georgia

LB Jonah Williams

247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9921

Position Ranking: 2

Commitment: None

247Sports Crystal Ball: None

OT Michael Fasusi

Lewisville (Texas) 2025 offensive tackle Michael Fasusi shined at Future 50 and he has some trips planned for late July and this fall https://t.co/ZiaqeqBGVd pic.twitter.com/C7ElFROrG0 — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) July 3, 2023

247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9917

Position Ranking: 2

Commitment: None

247Sports Crystal Ball: None

QB George MacIntyre

247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9917

Position Ranking: 2

Commitment: None

247Sports Crystal Ball: None

RB Harlem Berry

Breaking: The nation’s No. 1 RB Harlem Berry has set a (new) commitment date Story: https://t.co/QSG4B0vow6 pic.twitter.com/pRMpCAc1La — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) December 18, 2023

247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9901

Position Ranking: 1

Commitment: None

247Sports Crystal Ball: LSU

WR Andrew Marsh

Job Not Done! aTm3 2023 19-6A

Unanimous 1st Team Wide Receiver & Honorable Mention Punt Return Spec.@JHSWarriors_FB @KatyISDAthletic This year after 11 Total Games: Full Season Stats:

Receptions 65

Rec Yds 1158

Avg 17.8

PR Yds 79

AP/Yd 1237

TD 15 pic.twitter.com/E91hUmEW2D — Andrew T. Marsh – aTm3 (@AndrewaTmMarsh) December 4, 2023

247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9878

Position Ranking: 4

Commitment: None

247Sports Crystal Ball: None

IOL Solomon Thomas

247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9876

Position Ranking: 1

Commitment: None

247Sports Crystal Ball: None

CB Dorian Brew

NEWS: Elite 2025 CB Dorian Brew is down to 🔟 Schools! The 6’2 195 CB from Conroe, TX is ranked as a Top 25 Recruit in the ‘25 Class Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/m8FTdoIocY pic.twitter.com/2wlZjtdgQs — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 16, 2023

247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9876

Position Ranking: 4

Commitment: None

247Sports Crystal Ball: None

OT Josh Petty

247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9874

Position Ranking: 3

Commitment: None

247Sports Crystal Ball: None

DL Nathaniel Marshall

Great unofficial visit this past weekend to Auburn University 🦅 Can’t wait to get back on campus! @DLCoachGarrett @CoachHughFreeze @TrovonReed pic.twitter.com/rHo7Rnqj5T — Nathaniel Marshall (@AllNateMarshall) October 23, 2023

247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9868

Position Ranking: 3

Commitment: None

247Sports Crystal Ball: None

EDGE Zion Grady

247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9857

Position Ranking: 1

Commitment: Alabama

247Sports Crystal Ball: Alabama

CB Dijon Lee

Orange County boys athlete of the week: Dijon Lee Jr., Mission Viejo https://t.co/2n4eDc27Jk — ocvarsity (@ocvarsity) December 5, 2023

247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9851

Position Ranking: 5

Commitment: None

247Sports Crystal Ball: None

S Faheem Delane

247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9842

Position Ranking: 1

Commitment: None

247Sports Crystal Ball: None

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire