Introducing the 2024 Post-Tribune Softball All-Area Team

Hobart’s Keirys Click leads the all-area team.

FIRST TEAM

Jolie Adams, Lake Central, senior, outfielder: Hit .531 with one homer, 28 RBIs, 39 runs scored and 14 stolen bases. Set program record for career hits. All-conference, all-state first team and North All-Star. Committed to Auburn.

Abbey Bond, Andrean, senior, pitcher: Went 13-4 with a 1.73 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings. Also hit .410 with two homers and 25 RBIs. Two-time conference pitcher of the year, all-state first team and North All-Star. Committed to Purdue Northwest.

Sofia Calderaro, Lake Central, junior, pitcher: Went 15-1 with a 1.64 ERA, 159 strikeouts and just nine walks in 106 1/3 innings.

Keirys Click, Hobart, senior, shortstop: Hit .653 with 12 homers to tie the program record, 32 RBIs, 48 runs scored and 30 stolen bases. Also the program’s career leader in homers. Two-time conference offensive player of the year, all-state first team, North All-Star and Miss Softball finalist. Committed to Illinois.

Gabi Comia, Hanover Central, senior, shortstop: Hit .590 with five homers, 19 RBIs, 30 runs scored and 22 stolen bases. All-conference and all-state first team. Committed to Florida.

Ally Compton, Munster, freshman, third baseman/pitcher: Hit .435 with a program-record 15 homers, 36 RBIs and 26 runs scored. Also had a 2.39 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings. All-conference.

Mikayla Derks, Illiana Christian, senior, pitcher: Went 14-3 with a 1.18 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings. Also hit .333. All-conference and all-state third team. Committed to Hope.

Kate Renschen, Lake Central, junior, third baseman: Hit .550 with four homers, 31 RBIs, 49 runs scored and program-record 37 stolen bases. Also set program records for hits in a season and career stolen bases. Conference MVP and all-state first team. Committed to Northwestern.

Taylor Schafer, Lake Central, junior, shortstop: Hit .420 with five homers, 32 RBIs, 31 runs scored and nine stolen bases. Committed to Ohio State.

Addison Toczek, Hebron, junior, utility/pitcher: Hit .470 with four homers, 13 RBIs, 40 runs scored and 41 stolen bases. Also had a 3.87 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings. Two-time conference MVP. Committed to Pittsburgh.

MaKayla Van Vossen, Lake Central, sophomore, second baseman: Hit .522 with six homers, 42 RBIs, 42 runs scored and 26 stolen bases. All-conference and all-state second team.

Emily Veschak, Boone Grove, senior, shortstop: Hit .490 with 12 homers, 44 RBIs, 39 runs scored and 23 stolen bases. All-conference, all-state second team and North All-Star. Committed to Drake.

SECOND TEAM

Lexi Howard, Crown Point, senior, third baseman: Hit .384 with six homers, 32 RBIs and 27 runs scored. All-conference, all-state third team and North All-Star. Committed to Lakeland.

Ashlyn Kita, Crown Point, sophomore, first baseman: Hit .446 with seven homers, 40 RBIs and 30 runs scored. All-conference.

Kylie Madura, Munster, senior, second baseman: Hit .379 with four homers, 22 RBIs and 28 runs scored. All-conference, all-state second team and North All-Star. Committed to Purdue Northwest.

Clara Phariss, Wheeler, senior, pitcher: Had a 1.88 ERA and 162 strikeouts in 104 innings. Also hit .381 with three homers and 13 RBIs. All-conference and all-state third team. Committed to IUPUI.

Mallorie Rose, Kankakee Valley, freshman, outfielder/pitcher: Hit .405 with three homers, 31 RBIs, 30 runs scored and 11 stolen bases. Also had a 4.76 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings. All-conference.

Macie Sanders, Kouts, senior, outfielder: Hit .483 with one homer, 20 RBIs and 23 runs scored. All-conference and all-state second team.

Emily Siurek, Munster, senior, utility/pitcher: Hit .378 with seven homers, 29 RBIs and 22 runs scored. Also had a 3.44 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings. All-conference, all-state third team and North All-Star. Committed to South Dakota State.

Lexi Smith, Crown Point, junior, pitcher: Had a 1.31 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings. Also hit .373 with two homers and 30 runs scored. All-conference and all-state second team.

Sienna Stilley, Hanover Central, sophomore, catcher: Hit .457 with 11 homers and 26 RBIs. All-conference.

Maddie Such, Lake Central, freshman, pitcher: Went 15-1 with a 1.31 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings. All-conference.

Lydia VanderWoude, Illiana Christian, junior, middle infielder: Hit .520 with one homer, 10 RBIs, 27 runs scored and 27 stolen bases. All-conference and all-state second team. Committed to Belmont.

Maggie Voliva, Andrean, junior, utility: Hit .458 with 19 RBIs, 28 runs scored and 16 stolen bases. All-conference.

HONORABLE MENTION