Introducing the 2024 Post-Tribune Softball All-Area Team
Hobart’s Keirys Click leads the all-area team.
FIRST TEAM
Jolie Adams, Lake Central, senior, outfielder: Hit .531 with one homer, 28 RBIs, 39 runs scored and 14 stolen bases. Set program record for career hits. All-conference, all-state first team and North All-Star. Committed to Auburn.
Abbey Bond, Andrean, senior, pitcher: Went 13-4 with a 1.73 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings. Also hit .410 with two homers and 25 RBIs. Two-time conference pitcher of the year, all-state first team and North All-Star. Committed to Purdue Northwest.
Sofia Calderaro, Lake Central, junior, pitcher: Went 15-1 with a 1.64 ERA, 159 strikeouts and just nine walks in 106 1/3 innings.
Keirys Click, Hobart, senior, shortstop: Hit .653 with 12 homers to tie the program record, 32 RBIs, 48 runs scored and 30 stolen bases. Also the program’s career leader in homers. Two-time conference offensive player of the year, all-state first team, North All-Star and Miss Softball finalist. Committed to Illinois.
Gabi Comia, Hanover Central, senior, shortstop: Hit .590 with five homers, 19 RBIs, 30 runs scored and 22 stolen bases. All-conference and all-state first team. Committed to Florida.
Ally Compton, Munster, freshman, third baseman/pitcher: Hit .435 with a program-record 15 homers, 36 RBIs and 26 runs scored. Also had a 2.39 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings. All-conference.
Mikayla Derks, Illiana Christian, senior, pitcher: Went 14-3 with a 1.18 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings. Also hit .333. All-conference and all-state third team. Committed to Hope.
Kate Renschen, Lake Central, junior, third baseman: Hit .550 with four homers, 31 RBIs, 49 runs scored and program-record 37 stolen bases. Also set program records for hits in a season and career stolen bases. Conference MVP and all-state first team. Committed to Northwestern.
Taylor Schafer, Lake Central, junior, shortstop: Hit .420 with five homers, 32 RBIs, 31 runs scored and nine stolen bases. Committed to Ohio State.
Addison Toczek, Hebron, junior, utility/pitcher: Hit .470 with four homers, 13 RBIs, 40 runs scored and 41 stolen bases. Also had a 3.87 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings. Two-time conference MVP. Committed to Pittsburgh.
MaKayla Van Vossen, Lake Central, sophomore, second baseman: Hit .522 with six homers, 42 RBIs, 42 runs scored and 26 stolen bases. All-conference and all-state second team.
Emily Veschak, Boone Grove, senior, shortstop: Hit .490 with 12 homers, 44 RBIs, 39 runs scored and 23 stolen bases. All-conference, all-state second team and North All-Star. Committed to Drake.
SECOND TEAM
Lexi Howard, Crown Point, senior, third baseman: Hit .384 with six homers, 32 RBIs and 27 runs scored. All-conference, all-state third team and North All-Star. Committed to Lakeland.
Ashlyn Kita, Crown Point, sophomore, first baseman: Hit .446 with seven homers, 40 RBIs and 30 runs scored. All-conference.
Kylie Madura, Munster, senior, second baseman: Hit .379 with four homers, 22 RBIs and 28 runs scored. All-conference, all-state second team and North All-Star. Committed to Purdue Northwest.
Clara Phariss, Wheeler, senior, pitcher: Had a 1.88 ERA and 162 strikeouts in 104 innings. Also hit .381 with three homers and 13 RBIs. All-conference and all-state third team. Committed to IUPUI.
Mallorie Rose, Kankakee Valley, freshman, outfielder/pitcher: Hit .405 with three homers, 31 RBIs, 30 runs scored and 11 stolen bases. Also had a 4.76 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings. All-conference.
Macie Sanders, Kouts, senior, outfielder: Hit .483 with one homer, 20 RBIs and 23 runs scored. All-conference and all-state second team.
Emily Siurek, Munster, senior, utility/pitcher: Hit .378 with seven homers, 29 RBIs and 22 runs scored. Also had a 3.44 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings. All-conference, all-state third team and North All-Star. Committed to South Dakota State.
Lexi Smith, Crown Point, junior, pitcher: Had a 1.31 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings. Also hit .373 with two homers and 30 runs scored. All-conference and all-state second team.
Sienna Stilley, Hanover Central, sophomore, catcher: Hit .457 with 11 homers and 26 RBIs. All-conference.
Maddie Such, Lake Central, freshman, pitcher: Went 15-1 with a 1.31 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings. All-conference.
Lydia VanderWoude, Illiana Christian, junior, middle infielder: Hit .520 with one homer, 10 RBIs, 27 runs scored and 27 stolen bases. All-conference and all-state second team. Committed to Belmont.
Maggie Voliva, Andrean, junior, utility: Hit .458 with 19 RBIs, 28 runs scored and 16 stolen bases. All-conference.
HONORABLE MENTION
Payton Antkiewicz, Hanover Central, senior, pitcher
Mariah Atteberry, Boone Grove, senior, third baseman/pitcher
Marcy Bearickx, LaPorte, senior, pitcher
Izzy Calinski, Lake Central, junior, catcher
Aubrey Ciupak, Chesterton, senior, outfielder
Brooke Cunningham, Hebron, senior, pitcher
Sadie Drousias, Andrean, sophomore, utility/pitcher
Olivia Fuentes, Lowell, junior, pitcher/shortstop
Ei’lani Herrera, Morton, sophomore, shortstop
Lexi Iwema, Lake Central, sophomore, outfielder
Delilah Kincaid, Valparaiso, freshman, third baseman
Emili Knestrict, Hobart, junior, catcher
Libby Kreykes, Illiana Christian, senior, catcher
Paige Liezert, Crown Point, sophomore, pitcher
Taylor Lopez, Hobart, junior, first baseman
Avery Martin, Illiana Christian, senior, outfielder
CeCe Mason, Munster, junior, shortstop
Natalee Meinert, Boone Grove, senior, pitcher
Maddie Queen, Bishop Noll, junior, pitcher/first baseman
Ann Sawyer, Michigan City, junior, catcher
Elyse Starr, Kankakee Valley, senior, pitcher/third baseman
Reghan Stephany, LaPorte, senior, second baseman
Hailey Thomas, Highland, freshman, outfielder
Abby Wasz, Morgan Township, sophomore, outfielder