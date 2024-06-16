Introducing the 2024 News Press All-Area Girls Basketball Team

Jun. 15—The 2024 high school girls' basketball season came to an end a few months ago, and although no area teams reached the state tournament, the performances from several top players deserves to be celebrated.

From old to young, it's time to highlight the best of the best in the area.

Meet the 2024 News Press All-Area Girls Basketball Teams:

Player of the Year: Kennedy Hight, Perry

The heartbeat of Perry athletics for her tenure, Hight leaves as one of the most decorated athletes the town has ever seen. She is the first female athlete in school history to earn all-state honors in three sports and steps off the court leaving behind a career highlighted by relentless determination and the makings of a leader.

Hight's senior season was her first one back from a knee injury that sidelined her for an entire season prior. Despite the mental toll that can bring with it, she had her best season as a Maroon.

The Northwestern Oklahoma State basketball signee scored 560 points in her final season — getting her over 1,000 career points. Hight led Perry to a 19-8 record behind her 20.8 points per game with a 42% shooting percentage. She also grabbed 5.7 rebounds per game and 2.1 assists per game.

2024 All-Area Team

Jaslene Garcia-Howell, Pawnee

Pawnee dominated the area tournaments, winning two tournaments at Yale and Oilton during the season. Jaslene Garcia-Howell's post presence helped the Lady Bears surge to a 22-6 record and an area semifinal appearance. The sophomore forward/center averaged a double-double on the season, scoring 15.5 points and securing 10.3 rebounds each time she stepped onto the court. Her dominance didn't stop there, also averaging more than two blocks and steals per game as well. Pawnee was one of the best teams in the area, and Garcia-Howell was the biggest reason for that.

Brooklyn Howell, Ripley

Ripley's four-headed attack led to an area-best 24-5 record in 2024. Howell was the best of the group, though, displaying her athleticism on both ends of the floor to dominate opposing teams in the paint.

Offensively, Howell averaged 14.9 points per game on 51% shooting to lead the team. She could also alter games on the boards, compiling more than 200 rebounds on the season with 89 of them being offensive boards.

Sarah Davison, Perry

Davison provided a tremendous second scoring option for Perry in 2024. Though Kennedy Hight drew a great deal of attention, opposing defenses were forced to respect the offensive prowess of Davison's game. She scored 15.9 points per game and shot an efficient 40% from the field.

The Maroon junior was also the best free throw shooter on the team, and her 77 steals led the way defensively. Davison looks to be Perry's top player in 2025.

Aspen Clarkson, Stillwater

Clarkson was a clear bright spot for a Stillwater team that struggled in 2024. The 5-foot-11 senior scored 13.2 points per game with a 43% shooting percentage. Clarkson was also the second leading rebounder on the team with 7.2 per game.

Now, Clarkson gets ready to continue her basketball career at Coffeyville Community College.

Kyndall Marshall, Perkins-Tryon

A great athlete both on the court and on the track, Marshall was coach Joey Graham's leading scorer in 2024. Her strength and quickness together gave an ability to hold her own on the perimeter and in the paint. Marshall averaged 13 points per game and contributed five rebounds each game as well.

SECOND TEAM:

Makenna Justus, Ripley

Ripley's primary point guard in 2024 thrived on efficiency. Justus led the team in 3-point percentage (33%) and was second in overall field goal percentage (49.7%).

Her knack for finding the ball on defense gave her 52 steals on the season. Justus got hot down the stretch of the season, proving to be a big reason for the Lady Warriors' push to the area playoffs.

Emily Parsons, Mulhall-Orlando

Parsons played point guard for Mulhall-Orlando in her senior season. Her 30 minutes per game was the most on the team, as was her 11.6 points per game. She added a respectable 4.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game onto that and finishes her high school career with 800 career points.

Macey Streeter, Stillwater

Streeter was Stillwater's best three point shooter and best facilitator in her senior campaign. Her 180 three-point attempts accounted for 47% of the team's perimeter shots — and she made 54 of those — which is more than the rest of the team combined.

With that in mind, Streeter was the team's second leading scorer at 12.4 points per game, but her ability to facilitate was the best of any Lady Pioneer (3.7 assists per game).

Krisalyn Fields, Perkins-Tryon

Fields was a solid contributor this season for the Lady Demons night in and night out. Known as also being a standout long-distance runner in track, her steady pace on the court gave her a well-rounded average statline.

Her 11 points per game were second on the team, and she was at the top of the team leaderboard with five rebounds per game, two assists per game and two steals per game.

Makayla Bunch, Ripley

Bunch was the second leading scorer for Ripley in 2024. The sophomore's knack for getting to the free throw line resulted in a team-most 136 FT attempts and a 65% conversion rate on them.

She also came up with 52 steals. Bunch should be a phenomenal interior presence for coach Justus and the Lady Warriors for the next two seasons.

Honorable Mentions:

Emoree Fields, Pawnee

Charlsi Lieb, Pawnee

Kaylee Day, Mulhall-Orlando

Kaylee Blagden, Mulhall-Orlando

Dakota Hall, Ripley

Bella Porter, Perry

Reagan Bell, Stillwater

Laken Hicks, Morrison

Aleigh Tucker, Morrison