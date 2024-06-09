Introducing the 2024 News Press All-Area Boys Basketball Team

Jun. 8—This past Oklahoma high school boys basketball season produced some memorable moments and lengthy postseason runs for several area teams in and around Payne County.

Some seniors surpassed career milestones, while two schools made trips to the state tournament — one of them led by the 2024 News Press All-Area Player of the Year and Coach of the Year.

Here's the News Press All-Area Boys Basketball Team, consisting of a first team, a second team and some honorable mentions:

Player of the Year: Tucker Shepherd, Perkins-TryonNo player was more integral in Perkins-Tryon's historic season than Tucker Shepherd. A lights-out shooter, his 19 points per game led the team in scoring and he complemented that with five rebounds and two steals per game.

Shepherd ends his time at P-T with 1,000 career points and two Conference Player of the Year awards. He is signed to play college basketball at Southwestern Oklahoma State University this coming fall.

Coach of the Year: Dylan Parker, Perkins-Tryon

Perkins-Tryon made its first ever appearance in the state tournament this past season, and it did so with a nucleus that has been together for the last four years. In 2018, a year before Parker took over, the Demons went 2-18. Under the 32-year old head coach's guidance, they went 28-3 in 2024.

2024 All-Area First TeamTrey Tuck, StillwaterA standout two-sport athlete, Tuck dominated on the court and on the football field. He was the heartbeat of Pioneer basketball from when he first stepped onto the hardwood as a freshman all the way through his final game.

Tuck's elite athleticism made him nearly unguardable, especially driving to the basket. He scored 1,068 points in his high school career and averaged 16.5 points and 5.4 rebounds per game in his senior campaign. He will continue his basketball career at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Briggs Roe, MorrisonRoe is primarily known for his ability on the baseball field, but he's a good enough athlete to excel on the court. The Kansas State baseball commit was also a 1,000-point scorer with Morrison basketball.

In Roe's freshman and sophomore seasons, Morrison made back-to-back trips to the state tournament. Roe averaged 20.6 points per game in his final season of basketball.

Mason Schubert, MorrisonAnother dynamic two-sport athlete, Schubert's explosive ability made him incredibly difficult to guard, especially when driving to the basket. He averaged 20.2 points per game this past season in tandem with his teammate and fellow first-teamer Briggs Roe. Schubert was also the starting quarterback for Morrison, but he is transferring to Stillwater for his senior year.

John Martin, Carney

Carney put together a strong 2024 season, and its standout guard led the way. Martin delivered when it mattered most, scoring 26 points in a district championship win and 32 points in a regional consolation championship win.

In Martin's four years with the Bulldogs, they saw improvement each year. Carney's 19-11 record in 2024 is its best season since at least 2005.

Dylan Davidson, Perkins-TryonThe 2024 season was a dream run for Perkins-Tryon, and having Davidson alongside the News Press Player of the Year took the team to the next level. A member of the senior class that helped build P-T from the ground up, Davidson scored 16 points per game and averaged four rebounds and three assists per game in his final season. He will continue his athletic career, signing with Emporia State football as a punter/kicker.

2024 All-Area Second TeamKanaan Guerrero, CushingCushing capped off another great season in 2024 with a trip to the area playoffs. The Tigers won 17+ games for the second straight season, with Guerrero playing a big role in that.

A balanced scorer that had active hands and an ability to contribute in many ways, Guerrero recently decided to strictly focus on basketball as a sport, and his growth has been vast. At the guard position, he averaged 14.5 points per game along with four rebounds per game in 2024 and earned a spot on the all-conference team.

Max Wood, CushingWood was a presence on the court for Cushing in his junior season. Described as a "catalyst" on the area playoff team, the 6-foot-4 junior snatched eight rebounds per game and scored 14.5 points on average. Wood was also selected as an All-Conference member, and he will return next year for what looks like a loaded Cushing Tigers team in 4A boys basketball.

Allen Jones, FrontierIf any team deserves some much-needed recognition, it's the 2024 Frontier boys basketball team. Led by longtime coach Bob Weckstein, the Mustangs made their 19th trip to the state tournament and the first one since 2018.

Jones led the team in scoring with 13 points per game, and he was active on defense — his 53 steals were third on a team known for suffocating defense.

Beau Birch, RipleyBirch was a stabilizing presence in the paint for an excellent Ripley team in 2024. The Warriors went 21-7, and Birch led the way with 14.3 points per game and 5.1 rebounds per game. His biggest strength might be his defensive ability, which coach Doug Scott calls elite.

Noah Buffalohead, FrontierFrontier's run to the Class B state tournament was led by physical, active defense. Buffalohead has been a key contributor for several years now, and he was described by coach Weckstein as the best defensive player on the team in 2024. His 64 steals led the team, and his presence on defense was unmatched.

Offensively, Buffalohead contributed 9.4 points per game in his final season with the Mustangs.

Honorable Mentions

Blake Clinesmith, Ripley

Hayden Garfield, Sr, Perry

Terrance Hall, Jr, Frontier

Ryan Beier, Jr, Mulhall-Orlando

Kenneth Newman, So, Yale

Kolby Zetterberg, So, Ripley