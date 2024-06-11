Introducing the 2024 Daily Southtown Girls Soccer All-Area Team

Lockport’s historic season leads way for first and second teams, followed by Andrew, Lemont, Homewood-Flossmoor and trio of Lincoln-Way schools.

First Team

Emma Amberg, Lemont, senior, forward: Scored 21 goals and dished out six assists for conference champs. All-state and conference player of the year. Committed to Carthage.

Emma Czech, Lockport, senior, defender: Led conference and regional champs to 17 shutouts and a 0.40 goals-against average. Also had four goals and 19 assists. All-American, all-state and all-conference. Committed to SIU Edwardsville.

Dakota Dixon, Homewood-Flossmoor, senior, forward: Scored 14 goals and added six assists for regional champs. All-sectional, conference player of the year and repeat all-area.

Bre Herlihy, Lincoln-Way East, senior, midfielder: Finished with 14 goals and 11 assists for regional champs. All-state, all-conference and three-time all-area choice. Committed to Ferrum.

Kadence Jones, Andrew, senior, goalkeeper: Recorded 15 shutouts and 0.88 goals-against average for conference and sectional champs. All-sectional and all-conference.

Kaylin Klutcharch, Lockport, senior, midfielder/defender: Key defensive cog for team that finished with 24-1 record. Added four goals and nine assists. All-state, all-conference and repeat all-area. Committed to Indiana State.

Ava Peterson, Lincoln-Way West, senior, forward: Scored a program-record 28 goals and added seven assists for Warriors. All-sectional and conference player of the year. Committed to Wisconsin-Platteville.

Abby Sudkamp, Lincoln-Way Central, junior, defender: Led regional champs to 10 shutouts and a 0.75 goals-against average. Contributed eight goals and two assists for Knights. All-state and all-conference. Committed to Loyola.

Alyssa Thulin, Providence, sophomore, midfielder: Led sectional and conference champs with 11 goals and 21 assists. All-sectional and conference player of the year.

Addie Weed, Tinley Park, senior, midfielder: Scored 26 goals and added 14 assists for regional champs. All-state, all-conference and repeat all-area. Committed to Lakeland.

Grace Wood, Andrew, senior, forward: Tallied 11 goals and 16 assists for Thunderbolts. All-state and all-conference.

Second Team

Klara Cicha, Argo, sophomore, forward: Poured in 41 goals and dished out 11 assists for Argonauts. All-sectional and conference player of the year.

Claire Cotter, Marist, junior, defender: Led RedHawks to eight shutouts. Also scored two goals. All-sectional and all-conference.

Grace Durante, Beecher, sophomore, forward: Broke her own program record with 47 goals and added nine assists. All-sectional and conference player of the year.

Calli Edwards, Mother McAuley, sophomore, forward: Finished with 22 goals and eight assists. All-conference and repeat all-area.

Kit Gormley, Tinley Park, senior, forward: Scored 22 goals and dished out 17 assists. All-state and all-conference. Committed to Milwaukee School of Engineering.

Mia Hedrick, Lincoln-Way East, senior, defender: Paced the Griffins to 12 shutouts and 0.72 goals-against average. All-sectional and repeat all-area.

Casey Kittridge, Lemont, senior, defender: Led defense to 15 shutouts and 0.64 goals-against average. All-state, all-conference and repeat all-area. Committed to Eastern Illinois.

Bella Kreydich, Andrew, senior, defender: Led the Thunderbolts to 15 shutouts and a 0.88 goals-against average. All-sectional and all-conference.

Cristina Ramirez, Homewood-Flossmoor, junior, goalkeeper: Recorded 12 shutouts for Vikings and a 1.20 goals-against average. All-sectional and all-conference.

Madi Watt, Lincoln-Way Central, junior, forward: Finished with 11 goals and eight assists for Knights. All-sectional and all-conference. Committed to Eastern Illinois.

Natalie Zodrow, Lockport, senior, midfielder: Scored 17 goals and added nine assists. All-state and all-conference. Committed to Milwaukee.

Honorable Mention