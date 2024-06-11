Introducing the 2024 Daily Southtown Girls Soccer All-Area Team
Lockport’s historic season leads way for first and second teams, followed by Andrew, Lemont, Homewood-Flossmoor and trio of Lincoln-Way schools.
First Team
Emma Amberg, Lemont, senior, forward: Scored 21 goals and dished out six assists for conference champs. All-state and conference player of the year. Committed to Carthage.
Emma Czech, Lockport, senior, defender: Led conference and regional champs to 17 shutouts and a 0.40 goals-against average. Also had four goals and 19 assists. All-American, all-state and all-conference. Committed to SIU Edwardsville.
Dakota Dixon, Homewood-Flossmoor, senior, forward: Scored 14 goals and added six assists for regional champs. All-sectional, conference player of the year and repeat all-area.
Bre Herlihy, Lincoln-Way East, senior, midfielder: Finished with 14 goals and 11 assists for regional champs. All-state, all-conference and three-time all-area choice. Committed to Ferrum.
Kadence Jones, Andrew, senior, goalkeeper: Recorded 15 shutouts and 0.88 goals-against average for conference and sectional champs. All-sectional and all-conference.
Kaylin Klutcharch, Lockport, senior, midfielder/defender: Key defensive cog for team that finished with 24-1 record. Added four goals and nine assists. All-state, all-conference and repeat all-area. Committed to Indiana State.
Ava Peterson, Lincoln-Way West, senior, forward: Scored a program-record 28 goals and added seven assists for Warriors. All-sectional and conference player of the year. Committed to Wisconsin-Platteville.
Abby Sudkamp, Lincoln-Way Central, junior, defender: Led regional champs to 10 shutouts and a 0.75 goals-against average. Contributed eight goals and two assists for Knights. All-state and all-conference. Committed to Loyola.
Alyssa Thulin, Providence, sophomore, midfielder: Led sectional and conference champs with 11 goals and 21 assists. All-sectional and conference player of the year.
Addie Weed, Tinley Park, senior, midfielder: Scored 26 goals and added 14 assists for regional champs. All-state, all-conference and repeat all-area. Committed to Lakeland.
Grace Wood, Andrew, senior, forward: Tallied 11 goals and 16 assists for Thunderbolts. All-state and all-conference.
Second Team
Klara Cicha, Argo, sophomore, forward: Poured in 41 goals and dished out 11 assists for Argonauts. All-sectional and conference player of the year.
Claire Cotter, Marist, junior, defender: Led RedHawks to eight shutouts. Also scored two goals. All-sectional and all-conference.
Grace Durante, Beecher, sophomore, forward: Broke her own program record with 47 goals and added nine assists. All-sectional and conference player of the year.
Calli Edwards, Mother McAuley, sophomore, forward: Finished with 22 goals and eight assists. All-conference and repeat all-area.
Kit Gormley, Tinley Park, senior, forward: Scored 22 goals and dished out 17 assists. All-state and all-conference. Committed to Milwaukee School of Engineering.
Mia Hedrick, Lincoln-Way East, senior, defender: Paced the Griffins to 12 shutouts and 0.72 goals-against average. All-sectional and repeat all-area.
Casey Kittridge, Lemont, senior, defender: Led defense to 15 shutouts and 0.64 goals-against average. All-state, all-conference and repeat all-area. Committed to Eastern Illinois.
Bella Kreydich, Andrew, senior, defender: Led the Thunderbolts to 15 shutouts and a 0.88 goals-against average. All-sectional and all-conference.
Cristina Ramirez, Homewood-Flossmoor, junior, goalkeeper: Recorded 12 shutouts for Vikings and a 1.20 goals-against average. All-sectional and all-conference.
Madi Watt, Lincoln-Way Central, junior, forward: Finished with 11 goals and eight assists for Knights. All-sectional and all-conference. Committed to Eastern Illinois.
Natalie Zodrow, Lockport, senior, midfielder: Scored 17 goals and added nine assists. All-state and all-conference. Committed to Milwaukee.
Honorable Mention
Tiara Alvarado, Bloom, senior, midfielder.
Delyanna Arocho, Reavis, sophomore, goalkeeper.
Mattea Arroyo, Lincoln-Way East, senior, goalkeeper.
Imani Coleman, De La Salle, senior, midfielder.
Gabby Dittmer, Sandburg, junior, forward.
Veronica Jones, St. Laurence, junior, forward.
Emily Kovar, Mother McAuley, sophomore, midfielder.
Ava Kozak, Lockport, junior, forward.
Ashley Marquez, Oak Lawn, senior, forward.
Taylor Perkins, Tinley Park, senior, defender.
Hailey Plancarte, Oak Forest, sophomore, midfielder.
Jaclyn Rizzo, Stagg, senior, defender.
Itzel Romo, Crete-Monee, junior, defender.
Ariel Rose, Homewood-Flossmoor, senior, defender.
Jade Rubalcava, Evergreen Park, junior, forward.
Reagan Schultz, Lincoln-Way Central, senior, midfielder.
Mia Sherry, Marist, freshman, midfielder.
Ella Simpson, Lemont, junior, midfielder.
Olivia Smycz, Reavis, senior, defender.
Paige Swaw, Andrew, junior, forward.
Maggie Wolniakowski, Providence, sophomore, midfielder.
Karen Zepeda, T.F. United, junior, forward.