Introducing the 2023-2024 Fort Worth-area high school basketball coaches of the year

It’s high school basketball awards week at the Star-Telegram, and we’re starting things off by announcing the 2023-2024 coaches of the year.

Boys basketball coach of the year: Keller’s Zach Weir

Keller basketball had a phenomenal run, finishing the 2023-2024 season with a 30-6 record and claiming the district 4-6A championship with a perfect 12-0 record in district play.

The Indians made it to the regional finals, where they lost to the eventual undefeated state champion: Plano East. The game was arguably Plano East’s most competitive of the playoffs with the Panthers holding a slim six-point lead at the end of the third quarter.

Keller head coach Zachary Weir is the 2023-2024 Fort Worth-area boys basketball coach of the year. Bob Booth/Special to the Star-Telegram

Keller, in a highly anticipated game, defeated North Crowley 71-66 in a rematch from the 2023 playoffs, where the Panthers secured the victory.

Weir said the team was successful because of the hard work and dedication showcased throughout the year.

“It’s their ability to show up,” Weir said. “It’s phenomenal. Day in and day out, no matter what adversity they may face.”

Part of the adversity Weir referred to was an injury to one of the team’s star players. Keller was without three star BYU commit Brooks Bahr during the playoffs due to an injury at the conclusion of the regular season.

Weir said the team showcased toughness while playing shorthanded and added he was extremely proud of the effort against on of the greatest Texas high school basketball teams in recent memory, Plano East.

Weir, who was hired when the current senior class arrived as freshmen, said the team’s selflessness was a key factor.

“Nothing really deterred them from what they set out to do back in August,” said Weir. “It’s their ability to care about each other’s success, and I know a lot of people say that, but I believe that you can see it in the way they play.”

Weir said the Fort Worth-area coach of the year recognition is a reflection of the team.

“I wouldn’t be here without the hours and hours of hard work from the kids,” Weir said. “All the demands that we put on them. We told them what was required. I feel like I just need to thank the kids, the coaching staff and the community for the support.”

Girls basketball coach of the year: Boswell’s John Reese

Boswell finished second in a competitive district 4-6A and put together a strong playoff run. Led by All-Region selections Camille Williams and Sydney Durrah, the Pioneers made the Region I Class 6A regional final.

Reese credited his team’s determination and will for the success the Pioneers saw this season.

“We had a group of young ladies who really got together and fought all season long,” Reese said “They had overcome some early adversity, but it was just a fun group to coach.”

Boswell’s John Reese is the 2023-2024 Fort Worth-area girls basketball coach of the year. Boswell basketball/Courtesy to the Star-Telegram

Boswell started playing it’s best brand of basketball in the postseason, and it translated to a regional final appearance.

“You want to be playing your best ball at that time,” Reese said. “And they understood that we’re not going to shoot the ball particularly well every night. But one thing that you can do is defend. If we’re playing defense, we’re going to have a chance every night.”

Reese also mentioned the team’s ability to come through in big moments and added that a different player could step up every game. He said there were times the Pioneers “refused to lose” during the playoff run.

“We just kind of hit a stride at the right time,” Reese said. “Once you get in the playoffs, and you start to get on that roll and you start to build that momentum and you start winning – Anything can happen.”

Boswell defeated Hebron 49-44 and Eastwood 47-40 to reach the regional final, where South Grand Prairie secured a 59-44 victory with the help of an immense size advantage.