Introducing 17 high school football players nominated for the 2023 Otto Graham Award

NEW BEDFORD — The 2023 Otto Graham Award honors the top senior football players from 17 area schools — Apponequet, Bishop Stang, Bourne, Bristol-Plymouth, Dartmouth, Diman, Durfee, Fairhaven, GNB Voc-Tech, Joseph Case, Middleboro, New Bedford, Old Colony, Old Rochester, Somerset Berkley, Taunton and Wareham.

Coaches vote to determine the winner, which will be announced on Wednesday night during a ceremony at GNB Voc-Tech.

Here are the 2023 nominees, alphabetically by school:

As the team’s starting quarterback, Caiden Cyr threw for 1,238 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Caiden Cyr, Apponequet

Cyr has been an integral leader of the football program over the last few years. As a junior, he helped the Lakers go 8-2 and win the South Coast Conference championship. With a young team this year, Cyr, a senior captain, guided the Lakers to one of the highest-scoring offense in school history en route to breaking two school records by his teammate. As the team’s starting quarterback, Cyr threw for 1,238 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also rushed for 373 yards and two touchdowns and had five 2-point conversion rushing plays and three more through the air. As a defensive back, Cyr could play as a shutdown corner, a strong safety coming down in the box playing like a linebacker, or a free safety over the top. He made Apponequet’s defense versatile given his unique skill set. This year, Cyr made 37 tackles and had an interception and a forced fumble. He is an SCC All-Star and two-time SCC champion and has been nominated for the Shriners All-Star Game. On top of his accolades, Cyr's leadership is incredible. He may be quiet, but his actions speak volumes. He’s constantly working with teammates to make the team better. Cyr not only excels on the field but in the classroom as well. He is also one of the top graduating members of his class.

Ryan Oliveira, Bishop Stang

As a team captain, Oliveira set a standard for others to follow. He was a three-year starter at defensive tackle and tight end. On offense, Oliveira paved the way for Bishop Stang’s rushing attack, which picked up over 2,000 yards in the fall. Defensively, he took personal pride in not being blocked. Oliveira possessed great strength, he was quick in the box, and he played at a very high tempo. On defense, he had 45 tackles, including 7 tackles for loss, 3 quarterback sacks and 2 quarterback pressures. Oliveira is an all-around athlete, playing football and lacrosse, as well as having played basketball and track in the past. He is also entirely committed in the weight room. In school, Oliveira has been his Class Vice President three times, he has been a Student Ambassador, and is an honor roll student. He has also served in Campus Ministry and he is part of Bishop Stang’s Business Club. Oliveira volunteers at Mobile Ministries of New Bedford — bringing food, clothes and essentials to people in the community who are in need.

Ty Kelley, Bourne

As a four-year starter at quarterback, safety, kicker and punter, Kelley has tremendous numbers. This year he carried the ball 95 times for 831 yards for an average of 8.7 yards per carry while scoring 11 rushing touchdowns. Kelley also completed 35 passes on 65 attempts for 625 yards and 7 touchdowns. On defense, he had 55 tackles and 6 interceptions on defense. Statistics alone can’t begin to explain what Kelley has meant to his team. He set the example for Bourne’s younger players this year. What is truly remarkable is that he was born with one hand and had to learn to do everything left handed. This is no small accomplishment. Kelley never shied away from his anomaly, when he was young, with the help of his mother, they wrote a book called “Make A Difference” to help those who were born with this same anomaly. Teams would have to game plan to stop Kelley from getting around the corner which helped to open up Bourne’s inside run game. He was also an unselfish player, often changing the plays to take advantage of what the defense was giving. Kelley was voted captain by his peers and earned the football Boosters Club Dunbury Award for Academic and Athletic Excellence, his team's MVP, and was a South Coast Conference All-Star and Cape Cod Times All-Star nominee. He has been on the Honor Roll all four years of high school and currently has a 3.61 GPA and is ranked 37th out of a class of 91 students. He is a member of the National Honor Society and has been an MIAA Student Ambassador for the past three years. Kelley is looking forward to continuing his education in college where he wants to major in business. He has currently been offered roster spots from both the Massachusetts Maritime Academy and Framingham State College football teams. Outside of school, Kelley gives back to his community by reading to the Bourne Elementary School students, and by volunteering his time supporting Homeless for the Holidays and Flags for Veterans.

Ryan Donovan, Bristol-Plymouth

For Donovan, the game of football is about desire and discipline — the intangibles that coaches can’t teach a player. He is the type of player that will sacrifice and do whatever is best for the team. His success was directly related to his drive and pride in the game. Donovan was named captain his senior year because of his leadership on and off the field. As a two-year starter at quarterback, Donovan excelled at his position. Whether running or throwing, he was a true leader. In the last two years, he completed 109 passes for 11 touchdowns and ran for 1,201 yards. Donovan was also strong on defense. He is in the carpentry program and intends to pursue this trade after high school. Many times when vocational students become upperclassmen and have the opportunity to work in their trade, high school athletics take a backseat. However, Donovan showed his teammates that it is possible to work, attend school, and be a leader on the football field.

LOOK BACK: A game-by-game look back at Fairhaven’s run to the Div. 6 state championship

Jason Martin, Dartmouth

Martin, the son of our defensive coordinator Mike Martin, was a student of the game and led Dartmouth High at linebacker over the past two seasons, culminating in a 9-2 record this year. After a disappointing 4-7 record in 2021, Martin was asked if he was willing to move from fullback to offensive tackle. His response was, “Coach, I just want to win. I will do whatever it takes.” When the rest of the team saw him line up at tackle on day one of camp, it set the tone for the entire season. They saw a captain who was unselfish and willing to put the team first. At inside linebacker, Martin led the team in tackles with 116 in 2021 and 113 this season for a total of 229 for his career. He had a career-high 21 tackles against Apponequet in 2021. As Dartmouth’s punter, he averaged 35 yards per punt over the past two seasons with the longest being 56 yards and he had 10 punts inside the 10-yard line. This season, Martin never came off the field. Out of 11 games, he won Dartmouth’s defensive player of the game award six times, offensive player of the game two times and player of the game two times. In 2021, he was Southeast Conference and Standard Times All-Star. As an outstanding member of the Dartmouth High School community, Martin has been a member of the indoor track, basketball and baseball teams, a recipient of the John and Abigail Adams Scholarship and a member of the National Honor Society with a 3.98 GPA in Advanced Placement and Honors classes. He is also a member of the Student Council, the Black Student Union, an MIAA Sports Ambassador and a Freshman mentor. He is hoping to major in engineering in college and continue his football career at either Tufts, Bates, Trinity, Williams or Bowdoin.

Paul Hart, Diman

Hart played both offensive and defensive line, and his success on the field was due to his work ethic, consistency and integrity. His improvement over the last three years has been nothing short of spectacular. He entered the program in 2021 right after COVID, and was not in the best shape, but always ready to work. His consistent work in the weight room and in practice led to him filling in for an injured starter midway through his sophomore year, and he never looked back, starting every game since then. After being a consistent fixture in the weight room during his sophomore year, Hart was elected a captain before the start of his junior year. As a senior, he put together his best season yet. Standing at 6-foot-3 and 265 pounds, Hart was a force, and the anchor of Diman’s offensive line. His nimble feet and excellent technique made him outstanding in pass protection, which allowed his quarterback to throw for almost 2,300 yards this season. His highlight tape is filled with pancakes and clips of him driving his man completely out of the frame. Beyond his prowess as a football player, Hart is an outstanding young man and a great student. He has a 3.5 GPA, and is quick to volunteer to serve the team, to work in the community, or to just help out in any way he can. He plans to extend his football playing career to the next level, with offers to play at schools like Framingham and Bridgewater State.

Keith Strong, Durfee

Strong has been a leader and a positive role model to the underclassmen by demonstrating what it takes to succeed at the varsity level and beyond. As a member of the football, track, and baseball teams for four years, he has developed into a great student athlete who leads by example. Strong challenges himself academically by taking early college courses as well as AP courses and currently holds a 3.5 GPA. As a three-year starter, Strong was pound for pound one of the toughest players to play at Durfee. On the field, Strong was involved in all three phases of the game and never came off the field, playing quarterback, running back, wide receiver, safety, and outside linebacker. He also returned punts, returned kicks and was Durfee’s punter. Over the past two years, Strong did most of his damage with his feet, carrying the ball 235 times for 928 yards and nine rushing touchdowns and one 2-point conversion. He also caught seven passes for 43 yards. Strong accounted for 66 points throughout his two years at the quarterback position. He is a two-time SEC All star, a two-time Herald News All-Star, and a two-time recipient of the team's offensive MVP award. Next Fall, Strong plans to continue his academic and athletic career at the next level.

Jayce Duarte directed Fairhaven football to the 2023 Div. 6 Super Bowl.

Jayce Duarte, Fairhaven

Duarte directed the Blue Devils to their first state championship in school history and first Super Bowl title since 2000. The senior captain showed great leadership on and off the field, and was a true dual-threat, triple-option quarterback, who was relied upon to make split-second decisions. As a two-year starting quarterback, Duarte was dedicated to his craft, always spending extra time before and after practice to refine his skills. His stats do not pop off the page, but when called upon he stepped up and made plays. Against top-seeded Norwell, Duarte completed 7 of 8 passes for 165 yards. The five-year player and three-year starter is also an excellent student and is respected by his peers and his teachers. He competes in track and field during the winter and spring. Duarte plans on playing football next year at a local Division 3 college.

Isander Algarin, GNB Voc-Tech

Algarin has been an exceptional player and leader throughout his high school career. As a three-year, two-way starter and two-year captain, he has consistently demonstrated his dedication and commitment to the sport. On the offensive side of the ball, Algarin anchored the offensive line at left tackle, showcasing his natural dominance and technical skills. His hard work and determination to perfect his craft have made him an invaluable asset to his team. Defensively, Algarin proved to be a jack of all trades, playing both interior tackle and defensive end. His versatility and adaptability allowed him to excel in different positions, accumulating an impressive record of over 160 tackles, 5 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries, and even an interception for a touchdown throughout his career. Beyond his outstanding performance on the field, Algarin is also a remarkable person off the field. He is a hard-working student and a respected leader within GNB Voc-Tech’s school community. Algarin has volunteered his time and efforts, participating in clean-up activities at the Holy Ghost grounds of Dartmouth after a charity event for students with disabilities in the Azores. Additionally, he dedicated his summer to helping incoming freshmen acclimate to high school sports.

Nathan Wood, Joseph Case

A three-year varsity player, Wood was a leader on and off the field for Case. He has been the team’s leading rusher the past two seasons and as a senior, he took on a greater role. On offense, he was Case’s workhorse who never shied away from contact, earning tough yards while possessing the speed to pull away from defenders en route to a senior season of 1,047 yards and nine touchdowns. On defense, Wood was a leader from his safety position, communicating coverage checks with the linebacker group. He finished his career with 1,717 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns, Off the field, he maintains a GPA of 3.5 and is a member of the National Honor Society while being a multi-sport athlete. Nathan will be continuing his career in college.

Nate Goodine, Middleboro

Goodine exemplifies the true meaning of a Middleboro football player, showing up early, staying late and never giving up. He was a true leader on and off the field. As a wide receiver and safety, Goodine was the anchor to both the receiving corps and defensive backfield. His finest contribution came in Week 3 when he took over at quarterback, a position he hadn’t played since freshman year. He led the team to 8-3 record and the No. 3 seed in the MIAA Div. 4 playoffs. Goodline was named as a league all-star and helped the Sachems to their second straight South Shore League crown. As team captain, he always put the team in front of his own personal goals and really helped turn Middleboro football into a family atmosphere. Goodine has started 22 games for the Sachems at quarterback, slot receiver, cornerback and safety. For his career, he completed 63 of 94 passes for 769 yards and 11 touchdowns while carrying the ball 105 times for 598 yards and six touchdowns. He also had 22 catches for 386 yards and four TDs. Goodine is also a two-year starter and three-year varsity player on the baseball team and will be joining the indoor track team in the winter. Goodine carries a 4.56 PGA and ranks in the top 10% of his class. He is a member of the National Honor Society and History Honor Society at Middleboro as well as the Student Council. Goodine has also volunteered his time at Jimmy Fund Walk, town field clean ups and concessions for the little league. Goodine is undecided on which college to attend in the fall, but would like to pursue a major in business and continue playing football and baseball.

2023 leaders: Every SouthCoast high school football player that scored a point this year

Zakari Nunes, New Bedford

Nunes has consistently demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to excellence both on and off the field. Throughout the season, Nunes exhibited extraordinary skill, sportsmanship, and teamwork, contributing significantly in all phases of the game. His biggest attribute was his unselfish play and willingness to do whatever the team asked of him. As a halfback/fullback, Nunes had 78 carries for 403 yards with four touchdowns and nine catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns. He also helped out on defense, playing linebacker or defensive back when asked. He never left the field as he was also on all special teams. As a team captain, he inspired his teammates through both words and actions, fostering a positive and cohesive team environment. He led by example, motivating others to give their best effort on and off the field. Beyond the football field, Nunes has maintained a high level of academic achievement. While taking high level courses at New Bedford High, Nunes has maintained a 3.5 GPA. He has also actively participated in community service projects, embodying the values of sportsmanship, discipline and giving back.

Shawn Markham led Old Colony to its third straight conference title this year.

Shawn Markham, Old Colony

As a four-year, two-way starter, Markham has had a successful high school career as an impact player in all three phases of the game. His high level of play and football knowledge has been an instrumental part of three consecutive league championships and playoff appearances for the team. Markham finished his career as the third leading scorer in school history with 24 total touchdowns. Markham has been named a three-time Mayflower League All-Star and a two-time Standard-Times All-Star. At free safety, Markham was the quarterback of the secondary and he averaged 7 tackles per game over his career and had a total 10 career interceptions. For the first three years of his career, Markham was a dominant wide receiver, in a run-heavy offense. He often drew double coverage, which allowed flexibility for other parts of the offense. Despite this type of attention, he had 52 receptions for 1,019 yards with 10 touchdowns and a pair of 2-point conversions in his first three seasons. Because of injuries, Markham was asked to step into the role as a back in the double wing set, and quarterback in Old Colony’s spread formations. A shifty runner, Markham carried the ball 150 times for 1,192 yards with 12 touchdowns and nine 2-point conversions. He also threw for 250 yards this season as a quarterback. Markham was also a game changer in the punt game for four years, averaging 37.5 net yards per punt, and had seven punts downed inside the 5-yard line. He was also a dangerous punt returner when kicked to. He averaged over 22.7 yards per return and had two returns for touchdowns. Beyond the field of play, Markham has been a model student athlete. He maintains a 3.3 GPA, and is a leader in his vocational area of study, the House and Mill Carpentry shop. Markham has also been an active member in the community, volunteering with the student council and as a new student orientation leader, a counselor at Old Colony youth football camps, as well as a flag football referee in the Town of Plymouth Recreation Department.

Mateo Pina, Old Rochester

Pina was a two-year, two-way starter for the Bulldogs at running back and middle linebacker position. As a junior, he started to make his presence felt. He was second on the team with 89 tackles and he was the lead blocker out of his fullback position on a team that ran for almost 3,000 yards. As a senior captain, Pina split time on offense between fullback and tailback and rushed for 892 yards and six touchdowns. On defense, Pina led the team with 98 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, and 4 forced fumbles. His leadership and playmaking ability will be sorely missed in the Old Rochester football program. Mateo is as positive of a person as you can get, always encouraging and celebrating his teammates’ successes. It was always about the team and never about him. He did all his talking on the field with his pads and set a great example for ORR’s younger players. Pina has a 3.0 GPA and also runs track.

Ethan Santos, Somerset Berkley

A two-year starter, Santos has been an asset in all three phases of the game. He was Somerset Berkley’s punter, cornerback and running back. He also returned punts and kickoffs. As a senior, Santos had 154 carries for 1,088 yards, averaging a team-high 7 yards per carry. He rushed for 17 touchdowns. Santos also had 11 catches for 325 yards and three TDs. At cornerback, Santos did a great job with pass breakups and locking down the wide receivers he faced. Santos wants to win and will do anything it takes to get the job done. He was an SCC All-Star and member of the National Honor Society. Santos has a 3.83 GPA. Santos plans to study engineering at a four-year university.

Jose Touron, Taunton

Touron was arguably one of the best wide receivers to come out of Taunton High. This past season he had 51 receptions for 820 yards and six touchdowns. He also rushed for 152 yards on 14 carries and three TDs. He also contributed on defense with 30 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception and one forced fumble. He had a phenomenal game on Thanksgiving against Milford with nine catches and 244 yards. A three-year starter and four-year varsity player, Touron finished his career with 140 receptions for 2,324 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Wareham's Ajay Lopes led his team with 148 points as a senior.

Ajay Lopes, Wareham

Lopes has been a great three-way player for Wareham for his entire varsity career, starring on offense, defense and special teams. During his sophomore and junior years, he missed several games with injuries as the team struggled to win only a few games both seasons. Despite missing games, he was able to rush for over 1,000 yards and was named to the Standard Times Super Team last season. During his senior season, Lopes helped the Vikings to seven wins, the most since 2017. From the tailback/wing position, Lopes was a threat to score every time he touched the ball. He had 103 carries for 1,336 yards, scoring 17 touchdowns and three 2-point conversions while averaging 13 yards a carry on the ground. Lopes caught 10 passes for 163 yards, scoring two touchdowns and two two-point conversions. He also completed three passes for 92 yards and a touchdown. As a kick and punt returner, Lopes had eight returns, totaling 244 yards with two touchdowns as he led the team with 148 points. On defense, Lopes had three interceptions and was a leading tackler with over 50 tackles. He was a Mayflower Athletic Conference All-Star and was MVP of the league. Lopes was a captain who led by example and led his teammates on and off the field. Lopes is an excellent three-sport athlete also excelling in basketball and track and field. Last winter he helped lead his basketball team to the Div. 4 State Championship. He is a two-time Standard-Times Boys Basketball Player of the Year. In his first season of outdoor track and field, he qualified for the Div. 6 State Championship in long jump. He also does well in the classroom, maintaining a B- average.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: 2023 Otto Graham Award nominees for high school football