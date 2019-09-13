An intriguing trade target for the Eagles emerges in Miami in Minkah Fitzpatrick

The Miami Dolphins are tanking. They won't say they're tanking, but they are and they're going to fall to 0-2 this weekend when the Patriots go down there and beat up on them.

So plenty of Dolphins want out and you can't blame them. One of those players who wants out is defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick. According to ESPN, Fitzpatrick and his agent have received permission from the Dolphins to seek a trade.

This is where the Eagles come in. The Eagles should definitely be interested.



Howie Roseman is never shy about a phone call and I'd be surprised if he's not in the mix for Fitzpatrick. The Eagles should make a hard push.





Fitzpatrick is just 22, was the 11th overall pick in the 2018 draft and is coming off a very encouraging rookie season. The thing that Jim Schwartz would love about Fitzpatrick is his versatility. He can play every position in the defensive backfield.



Based on this Miami Herald story, it seems like Fitzpatrick would like to play slot corner, but my guess is he'd be more willing to play a different position if he was suiting up for a team in the Super Bowl hunt and not a team hunting for the No. 1 overall pick.





If the Eagles were to sign Fitzpatrick, he could immediately have a role as their third safety, unseating Andrew Sendejo, who had a rough start to his 2019 season. But more importantly, Fitzpatrick would be a starter in 2020 with three more cost-controlled seasons, including the fifth-year option season in 2022.

In Week 1, Fitzpatrick played 48 snaps (63 percent of the Dolphins' defensive plays). Meanwhile, Sendejo played 36 snaps (56 percent) of the Eagles' defensive snaps. The Eagles would have a significant role for him in Philly immediately.

After the haul the Dolphins got back for Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills, it's not going to be cheap to get Fitzpatrick and that's OK. If it takes a first-round pick, I'd still be interested. Of course, the Eagles should try to not give up a first-rounder.

But look at it this way: What player would the Eagles take in the late 20s who would have as big an impact as Fitzpatrick? The reason why it wouldn't hurt to lose that draft pick as much is because you're getting a first-rounder with just one year under his belt and most of the cost-controlled seasons (Base salaries in 2019-21: $1.22M, $1.98M, $2.72M) on that rookie contract. And we already know he isn't a bust.

Heck, during the last draft, I thought it would make some sense if the Eagles went after a safety with their first pick and that was in the mid-20s. Now, they could get a top-15 pick we already know can play in the NFL.

Time for Howie to get on the phone.

