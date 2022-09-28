Intriguing stat gives hope Patriots can upset the Packers at Lambeau Field

The common theme this week is the New England Patriots are walking to the electric chair on Sunday.

They’ll likely be playing without their starting quarterback Mac Jones at Lambeau Field against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. This has moved far beyond just being an uphill battle for the Patriots. They’ll have to climb an entire mountain to upset the Packers on the road at a place where Rodgers rarely loses.

But fear not, Patriots fans, there is hope that they can get the job done, even with backup quarterback Brian Hoyer under center. That hope, however, will have to come on the ground instead of through the air.

According to Football Outsiders, via NESN’s Zack Cox, the Patriots are currently first in the NFL in rushing offense DVOA, while the Packers are dead last in rushing defense DVOA.

One notable stat as the likely Mac Jones-less Patriots prepare to face the Packers: Patriots rush offense DVOA: 1st in the NFL Packers rush defense DVOA: last in the NFL (via @fboutsiders) — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 28, 2022

Hoyer might know the offense enough to push the ball downfield, but against a tough Packers team led by one of the top-10 all-time great quarterbacks, the Patriots are going to want to play keep-away as much as possible.

That’ll lead to a smashmouth football approach with running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson having a high volume of carries out of the offensive backfield. That puts even more pressure on the run defense to win in the trenches. If the Patriots can’t generate enough push to move the ball on the ground, their offense is going to be staring at a lot of green grass in front of them throughout the game.

But if they keep the chains moving, avoid silly turnovers and the defense gives Rodgers fits, the Patriots can make it interesting. They’d have a real shot at pulling off an upset.

Story continues

List

3 veteran quarterbacks not named Brian Hoyer for Patriots

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire