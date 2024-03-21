Intriguing new kickoff rules proposed for 2024

The NFL will hold its annual league meeting next week and owners will discuss a number of things. Teams have proposed a few rule and bylaw changes. The league will consider banning “hip-drop” tackles, while the NFLPA opposes the proposal.

Another proposal is an interesting way to maintain the importance of kickoffs and special teams, all while trying to maintain player safety.

Proposed just for 2024 to see how it goes, it would change where players are allowed to line up and make returning kicks advantageous.

Here are the details:

The kickoff would still be from the 35-yard line. The other 10 players on the kicking team would line up on the opposing team’s 40, while the returning team players, minus one or two returners, would line up in the “set-up zone” between their own 30 and 35-yard line. The kick would be expected to land inbounds in a “landing area” between the 20-yard line and goalline. Kicks landing before the 20 would be considered illegal and the returning team would take over at their own 40. Kicks caught or landing in the landing would be expected to be returned or downed, even if the ball bounces into the end zone. If it bounces into the end zone and is downed by the returning team, it would be a touchback and the team would begin its drive at the 20. Kicks that land in the end zone and are downed, bounce out of the end zone or are kicked out the back of the end zone result in a touchback with the returning team taking over at their own 35. To reduce the collisions, the line of coverage and blocking players may not move from their areas (the kicking team from the 40 or the returning from the 30) until the kick hits the ground (in the landing are or end zone) or is touched by the returner. Kickers must remain beyond midfield until the ball hits the ground or is touched by a returner. The set-up and landing zones would not change on penalties. Only the yard line where it is kicked would. As for onside kicks: “Onside kicks will also be played out with the new set up and landing zones under the proposal from the competition committee. The trailing team has the opportunity to declare an onside kick to the officials from the fourth quarter on. Current onside kick rules apply, and if the ball goes beyond the set up zone untouched, the kicking team would be penalized and the returning team’s drive would start at the 20-yard line.”

Over the years, kick returns have been less and less meaningful. Touchbacks occur on almost every kick and onside kicks are rarely successful.

This proposal sounds good. The player safety part is considered because it aligned more like a punt with opposing players near each other, rather than the return team bracing for collisions with kickoff coverage players running at full speed for 30 yards or more, and returners would be relevant.

It would require more kicking technique.

From an observer’s perspective, this seems like a great option.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire