Intriguing Jackson State WR with ties to Oregon enters transfer portal

The Oregon Ducks already grabbed a readymade wide receiver from the transfer portal this offseason, but that doesn’t mean they’re done adding players to that position on the roster.

If they do wish to add another pass-catcher to the mix, an intriguing option just became available, with former Jackson State wide receiver Kevin Coleman entering the transfer portal.

Coleman, a former 4-star recruit in the 2022 cycle, was heavily pursued by Oregon and had the Ducks in his final 5 schools and took an official visit to Eugene last November before making a surprise commitment to Jackson State, joining Deion Sanders. Now that Sanders has moved on to Colorado, Coleman is another one of the many former Tigers’ players who is looking for a new school.

Might Dan Lanning and the Ducks choose to pursue Coleman in the portal, trying to convince him to join Alabama WR Traeshon Holden in his transfer to Eugene?

It’s certainly an option.

Kevin Coleman Transfer Portal Profile

Collegiate Stats

Jackson State Tigers

2022: 11 Games | 33 catches, 510 yards, 3 TD

Vitals

Height

5-foot-11

Weight

175 pounds

Hometown

St. Louis, Missouri

Projected Position

Wide Receiver

Class

2022

 

Former Recruiting Profile

Stars

Rating

State

Projected Position

247Sports

4

96

MO

WR

247Sports Composite

4

0.9773

MO

WR

Rivals

4

6.0

MO

WR

ESPN

4

86

MO

WR

On3 Recruiting

4

92

MO

WR

 

Top Schools Before Commitment

  • Oregon Ducks

  • USC Trojans

  • Texas Longhorns

  • Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Florida State Seminoles

