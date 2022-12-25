Intriguing Jackson State WR with ties to Oregon enters transfer portal
The Oregon Ducks already grabbed a readymade wide receiver from the transfer portal this offseason, but that doesn’t mean they’re done adding players to that position on the roster.
If they do wish to add another pass-catcher to the mix, an intriguing option just became available, with former Jackson State wide receiver Kevin Coleman entering the transfer portal.
Coleman, a former 4-star recruit in the 2022 cycle, was heavily pursued by Oregon and had the Ducks in his final 5 schools and took an official visit to Eugene last November before making a surprise commitment to Jackson State, joining Deion Sanders. Now that Sanders has moved on to Colorado, Coleman is another one of the many former Tigers’ players who is looking for a new school.
Might Dan Lanning and the Ducks choose to pursue Coleman in the portal, trying to convince him to join Alabama WR Traeshon Holden in his transfer to Eugene?
It’s certainly an option.
Kevin Coleman Transfer Portal Profile
Collegiate Stats
Jackson State Tigers
2022: 11 Games | 33 catches, 510 yards, 3 TD
Vitals
Height
5-foot-11
Weight
175 pounds
Hometown
St. Louis, Missouri
Projected Position
Wide Receiver
Class
2022
Former Recruiting Profile
Stars
Rating
State
Projected Position
247Sports
4
96
MO
WR
247Sports Composite
4
0.9773
MO
WR
Rivals
4
6.0
MO
WR
ESPN
4
86
MO
WR
On3 Recruiting
4
92
MO
WR
Top Schools Before Commitment
Oregon Ducks
USC Trojans
Texas Longhorns
Alabama Crimson Tide
Florida State Seminoles
