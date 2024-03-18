Intriguing freshman with Oregon basketball ties to enter transfer portal

While the Oregon Ducks are preparing for their first-round matchup in the NCAA Tournament later this week against the South Carolina Gamecocks, part of the coaching staff is also being asked to keep an eye on the transfer portal, which opened on Monday for college basketball players.

One intriguing name popped up when the portal opened, with some Oregon ties over the last year as well.

Stanford small forward Andrej Stojakovic is reportedly looking to transfer to a new school for his sophomore season after averaging 7 points and 3 rebounds per game in 2023. Stojakovic shot 40% from the field and 32% from deep as a freshman with the Cardinal, and had one 20-point game to go along with a pair of 18-point showings.

BREAKING: Stanford freshman Andrej Stojakovic, a 2023 McDonald’s All American and son of Peja Stojakovic, will enter the transfer portal, a source tells @247SportsPortal. Story: https://t.co/xvUP0OvSpI pic.twitter.com/V2UNy2gCyv — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) March 18, 2024

Stojakovic, the son of former NBA All-Star Peja Stojakovic, had the Ducks among the final schools in his recruitment last year as a 5-star player who was ranked as the No. 25 player in the nation. He took a trip out to Eugene for Oregon’s football game vs. BYU in 2022 and spent some time shooting around with his dad inside Matthew Knight Arena.

We will see if he takes another look at the Ducks this time around, but we do know that there is at least a prior relationship there with the program.

