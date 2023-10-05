Intrigue surrounds QB Jayden de Laura for Arizona at USC

If Jayden de Laura is healthy enough, the Arizona quarterback will start in the Wildcats’ upcoming battle at No. 9 USC.

De Laura, who suffered an ankle injury in the Wildcats’ road win over Stanford, could potentially start over Noah Fifita, who made his first career start against seventh-ranked Washington on Saturday.

In Arizona’s 31-24 loss to the Huskies, Fifita, a redshirt freshman, was impressive. He almost led the Wildcats to an upset.

De Laura had made the previous 16 starts for the Wildcats since transferring from Washington State, but was ruled out after injuring his ankle on the final play of the third quarter at Stanford earlier in September. This season he has thrown for 1,069 yards and 10 touchdowns with five interceptions, adding 131 rushing yards and three scores.

The third-string and emergency quarterbacks for Arizona are Brayden Dorman and walk-on Cole Tannenbaum.

USC-Arizona is a 7:30 p.m. Pacific time kickoff from the Los Angeles Coliseum on Saturday night. The Trojans will try to move to 6-0 on the season before the slate becomes a lot tougher with a trip to Notre Dame on October 14.

