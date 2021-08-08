UPDATE: Intoxication manslaughter charges filed in Hunt County double fatality crash

Aug. 7—The Texas Department of Public Safety has taken Hunter Keith Dawson, 27, of Wolfe City into custody and charged him with two counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of unlawfully carrying a weapon involving this morning's fatal crash. As of 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Dawson remained in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center. Bond amounts had not been set.

Original post: The Texas Department of Public Safety issued the following information this afternoon concerning a double fatality crash between Commerce and Ladonia early this morning:

At approximately 4:45 a.m. Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to a major crash at the intersection of State Highway 50 and County Road 4805. Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2007 Truck Tractor was traveling southbound on State Highway 50, and a 2003 Dodge Ram was parked facing north in the southbound lane. The Truck Tractor made an attempt to avoid the collision and drove onto the unimproved portion of State Highway 50 causing it to roll several times. The driver and passenger were pronounced deceased on scene, and the driver of the pick-up truck was not injured.