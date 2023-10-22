'Intifada until victory’ declare Oxford academics before meeting on Israel-Hamas war

Oxford University condemned the 'appalling attacks by Hamas' earlier this month - oversnap/iStockphoto

Oxford academics have called for “intifada until victory” before a meeting of union members to debate solidarity motions relating to the Israel-Hamas war.

A motion shared with Oxford members of the University and College Union (UCU) states that the branch believes that the war is “a direct consequence of decades of violent oppression of the Palestinian people by the Israeli state”.

It states that “only a mass uprising on both sides of the green line and across the Middle East can free the Palestinian people”.

It goes on to say that “it is the duty of the international movement of workers and youth to support this struggle” and calls for “a Socialist Federation of the Middle East” and “intifada until victory”.

UCU members are due to vote on the motion during an extraordinary general meeting on Thursday.

In an email to members, seen by the Telegraph, Oxford UCU said: “The Branch Committee has decided to call this meeting in response to requests from multiple members to discuss and debate solidarity motions relating to the ongoing war in Israel and Palestine.”

‘Our students deserve better’

Dr Paul Stott, the head of security and extremism at the Policy Exchange think tank, said that it was “twisted” to see “a number of members of the UCU calling for the victory of the intifada, from the comfort of the staff common room”.

He added: “Our students deserve better.”

Oxford University condemned the “appalling attacks by Hamas” earlier this month after its initial response to the conflict was criticised by the Oxford Israel Society.

The university first put out a statement after the attacks that said: “We wish to acknowledge that the news of the recent conflict is very upsetting, particularly for our students and colleagues with connections to the area. The university has written directly to impacted staff and students to offer welfare and other types of support. Both the university and colleges are working to ensure all members of the university community are supported as much as possible, and we will respond as appropriate as the situation develops.”

It later added a statement that said: “The impact of the appalling attacks by Hamas, and the deep concerns for the civilian Palestinian population and hostages in Gaza itself are understandably being felt by communities across the world, including in our own. Our thoughts are with all those suffering and we stress that there is no place for anti-Semitism, Islamophobia or hate for any faith at Oxford.”

Responding to the UCU motion, a spokesman for the university said: “Oxford University’s primary focus is the health and wellbeing of staff and students impacted by the terrible events in Israel and Gaza, and it has written directly to those affected to offer welfare and other types of support.

“Both the university and its colleges are working to ensure all members of our community are supported as much as possible, and we will continue to respond as appropriate as the situation develops.”