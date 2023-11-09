Interviews: As Jalen Green blitzes Lakers, Rockets relish fourth straight win

HOUSTON — After Wednesday’s 34-point blowout victory at Toyota Center over LeBron James and the visiting Los Angeles Lakers, the Rockets have suddenly won four straight games.

With the win, Houston (4-3) is above .500 for the first time since early in the 2020-21 season — effectively three years. In this one, third-year guard Jalen Green was a dominant force with an uber-efficient 28 points in only 21 minutes, with Houston +24 over that time.

Granted, we’re only seven games into the NBA’s 2023-24 regular season, which runs at 82 games in length. Thus, it’s far from mission accomplished. But new head coach Ime Udoka suddenly has his team looking more competent and lively than it has in some time.

After defeating the Lakers, here’s what Udoka and Houston’s standout players had to say to local reporters. The Rockets return to action Friday versus the New Orleans Pelicans in what will be game six of their season-long homestand of seven games and their opener within the league’s new in-season tournament (schedule).

Nov. 8 Rockets-Lakers postgame interviews

#Rockets extend their win streak to 4 games after beating the Lakers 128-94@JalenGreen with 28 points and spoke with our @SportsVanessa after the win@HoustonRockets on Space City Home Network pic.twitter.com/dCERsxhARW — Space City Home Network (@SpaceCityHN) November 9, 2023

Ime Udoka

(via Jackson Gatlin, Locked on Rockets YouTube channel)

Jalen Green locker room

(via Jackson Gatlin, Locked on Rockets YouTube channel)

Alperen Sengun locker room

(via Jackson Gatlin, Locked on Rockets YouTube channel)

Jae'Sean Tate locker room

(via Jackson Gatlin, Locked on Rockets YouTube channel)

[lawrence-related id=117838,117842]

Story originally appeared on Rockets Wire