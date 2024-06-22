Interviewing fans of the Boston Celtics at their 2024 NBA Championship parade

There was a fairly large army of Boston Celtics fans in attendance for the Celtics’ traditional duck boat parade thrown for their winning of Banner 18 in the 2024 NBA Finals. And we are not being hyperbolic about the size of the event, with wall-to-wall people as far as the eye could see at times.

And while this was undoubtedly a chance to honor the Celtics for their hard-fought achievement, it was also a moment in time for fans of the team to commit to memory and lore as they soaked in the glory of their favorite team winning it all. To commemorate the moment, CLNS Media’s Jackson Tolliver caught up with fans at the parade celebrating the Celtics’ 18th NBA Championship.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire