Interview: USC's Onyeka Okongwu praises total team effort in exhibition victory over Villanova

Pac-12 Networks' Don MacLean speaks with USC freshman forward Onyeka Okongwu after the Trojans 72-61 exhibition game victory over Villanova on Friday night in Los Angeles. Okongwu talks about his first game as a Trojan and the team win versus Villanova. Okongwu ended the night with a double-double scoring 15 points and hauling in 10 rebounds. Download the Pac-12 Now app today and set alerts for USC men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action.

