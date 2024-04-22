Interview with USC NFL draft prospect Brenden Rice, part one

Breathe Right is working with former USC Trojans wide receiver Brenden Rice on a fun partnership before the NFL draft begins this week on April 25. We had a chance to sit and talk with the man who hopes to be a future NFL star.

This is a “full circle” partnership in a very real sense: Jerry Rice wore Breathe Right nasal strips during his career, and now Brenden will do the same. Brenden even re-created Jerry’s iconic “Air Jerry” ad from the 1990s.

Trojans Wire: How cool is it to be apart of something like this with Breathe Right, with your father Jerry obviously paving the way back in the 90’s?

Brenden Rice: It’s awesome to be able to continue on a legacy that was before me, it’s a true privilege man. I’m so grateful for my dad and Breathe Right it’s an amazing partnership and product all around.

Trojans Wire: How long have you been using Breathe Right strips?

Brenden Rice: Actually, it was this past season I’ve always dealt with nasal congestion and allergies on the field but Breathe Right has changed the game of football for me and made me better. With breathing better comes playing better and my lungs are getting all the oxygen needed to succeed at the next level.

Trojans Wire: Did you get your teammates on the Breathe Right nasal strips at USC?

Brenden Rice: Yes! My teammates were always asking me for strips before games, it was so great to go ahead and impact them and share Breathe Right with my on community and team.

Cool: USC wide receiver Brenden Rice, son of Jerry Rice, has signed an NIL deal with Breathe Right, the strips Rice himself endorsed in the 1990s. pic.twitter.com/6WNNxujaJF — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 24, 2023

He might have a 🐐 for a dad, but @BrendenRice is looking to create his own legacy in the NFL. 📺: 2024 #NFLDraft – April 25-27 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/BZxGJjbtOA — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 18, 2024

