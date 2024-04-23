Interview with USC NFL draft prospect Brenden Rice, part two

Brenden Rice is preparing for one of the big moments in his life. He will be picked at the 2024 NFL draft. The USC Trojan wideout was spectacular in the 2023 Cotton Bowl against Tulane, and he followed that up with a strong 2023 season for Lincoln Riley. We continued our conversation before the start of the draft:

Trojans Wire: I was at the Colorado game in Boulder and I know the altitude up there is insane. ow did Breathe Right help with that game in particular?

Brenden Rice: Yeah, man Mile High and Folsom stadium can get crazy and the atmosphere added in that game was just intense so Breathe Right helped tremendously, lavender are my go to strips they are life changing for on and off the field. It really helps with recovery and sleeping at night too.

Trojans Wire: Let’s talk on the field. Where will you be on this upcoming NFL draft night?

Brenden Rice: I’ll be at home with my friends and family in Chandler (Arizona), just making sure I’m around my people I’m comfortable with because emotions get so high.

Trojans Wire: Is there a team or a fit you see best for you in this upcoming NFL draft?

Brenden Rice: I wanna go to the team that will be able to feature me and know that I’m coming in to work hard every single day. A team that works hards and competes because they will get the best out of me.

Throughout much of his Hall of Fame career, Jerry Rice could be seen wearing Breathe Right nasal strips on the field. USC’s Brenden Rice is following his father’s footsteps by promoting the strips through a new NIL deal. Story via @jeremycrabtree: https://t.co/Mxnj00jNEv pic.twitter.com/qi9x5Kuecq — On3 NIL (@On3NIL) October 24, 2023

