Interview with USC NFL draft prospect Brenden Rice, part three

We continued our conversation with USC receiver Brenden Rice on the eve of the 2024 NFL draft. The son of the greatest NFL receiver of all time was generous enough to share another set of thoughts on topics of interest to Trojan football fans.

Trojans Wire: What are your thoughts on projected starting QB Miller Moss for the USC Trojans?

Rice: Transferring into to USC my connection with Miller Moss was like no other, I think he will take USC to the next level going into the Big Ten. We have a great group of talent young WR’s and improved offensive line to help Miller.

Trojans Wire: How excited are you for Caleb Williams to potential go No.1 overall this Thursday night?

Rice: I couldn’t be more proud for Caleb first and foremost. The way he’s carried himself over the years and hasn’t feed into the hype of media nonsense is amazing and shows what type of guy you’re getting on and off the field. I was with the Chicago Bears on one of the meetings and they love Caleb and they are building around him nicely

Trojans Wire: Do you still have a relationship with the other USC draft prospects from this class?

Rice: Yes, Solomon Byrd, Tahj Washington, Marshawn Lloyd are guys I still talk too. We chopped it up about our meetings with different teams and workouts and had a chance to link up at Pro Day here recently back in LA.

