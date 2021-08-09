Interview And Photos Cathy Spaulding: Okie from Muskogee: Mendenhall finds balance between work, play

Aug. 8—Boone Mendenhall has performed at festivals and clubs from Austin, Texas, to southern Kansas.

But his first musical gigs were at his father's church when he was a boy. He said his father pastored Grace Baptist Church in Wagoner for a few years.

"Me and my brother would get up and sing. He didn't like it, and I liked it immediately," Mendenhall said. "The people I looked up to, they'd always get up and sing. I wanted to do what they did."

Music remained an ambition while growing up, even during some detours.

"I didn't get involved with band or anything like that. I was too shy," he said.

Mendenhall worked in a welding shop after high school.

"But I got laid off a bunch," he said. "I went to work with my dad during the layoff."

Mendenhall said he first picked up a guitar at age 21 or 22. He said a friend taught him to play.

"I started writing songs because I wasn't good enough to learn other people's songs," he said. "Eventually, my ear got good enough to where I could learn other songs."

Another friend got Mendenhall into performing at age 30.

"A friend pushed me into it. He called a local small bar and booked me a gig that I had no clue of," he said. "Told me about two days before. I was kind of shoved into it and was hooked."

Mendenhall and another friend, Jeff Miller, started a flooring business in 2014. He said they had been friends since sixth or seventh grade.

Mendenhall also enjoys spending time on his farm near Oktaha. He said he and his wife had been looking for a few acres.

"Eventually, that's where we'd like to end up," he said. "Nice pond, nice pasture land, we bought it and spend as much time as we can out there."

Engaging a

crowd with song

Boone Mendenhall recalled his first gig in a local bar.

"I remember being extremely nervous, didn't think I could do it," he said. "But I remember seeing the crowd react when I played a song they liked, when they would sing along. I remember thinking like, 'man, this is cool.' I guess this was like a bucket list thing."

Story continues

He said he still has that feeling every time he plays.

"The adrenaline. It's a rush," he said. "You're anxious. You're nervous. It's a lot of fun."

It took a few years before people started coming just to hear him, he said.

Mendenhall said he now plays every weekend.

"I've got a band called Warhorse, and we gig at least once a weekend," he said, adding that he and his band have performed in Kansas, Arkansas and Missouri, as well as several times around Austin, Texas.

He said he seeks to please his audiences by listening to them.

"I feel that the most important thing as a performer is getting the crowd involved, getting them to participate or to sing along," he said. "I've seen several people play who won't engage the crowd, and to me that's just a missed opportunity."

Learning how

to write lyrics

Mendenhall said most of the first lyrics he wrote weren't any good.

Then he received some sound advice.

"A good friend of mine, Billy Arnett, said to just be truthful, people react to the truth," Mendenhall said. "Don't try to sing or write something you think people want to hear, just write from your heart, and people are going to identify with it."

Mendenhall said his songwriting often starts with "a line or idea or something."

"Usually it's a hook that would come to me, something catchy," he said.

He said his favorite of his songs is "Born to Run."

"I kind of wrote it for myself," he said. "I wrote it about how sometimes I'm not the best guy in the world. I make mistakes sometimes. I'm not the nicest guy, You're kind of opening up and letting people know who you really are."

It seems to be a fan favorite, as well. "Born to Run" became the title track to a CD he released in 2019.

Mendenhall said he'd love to make a career of music, but for now, he simply enjoys the process.

"I enjoy playing and creating music," he said. "If it takes me in front of a lot of people it's awesome."

Relaxing on

the farm by fishing

Mendenhall said he often finds inspiration and respite at his farm.

"Sometimes I'll go out there and write songs, or try to write songs," he said. "It's quiet time."

At 20 acres, it's smaller than most farms in the area.

"The guys around us have three or four hundred acres apiece, and I have this little chunk, but I'm happy with it," Mendenhall said.

He said he keeps four horses and a few calves on the property.

"We bale some hay off of it, but not much," he said. "I had some pigs, but they went to the slaughterhouse."

Mendenhall said he and his wife, a former barrel racer, enjoy riding horses on the farm.

The farm also has a good fishing pond, he said.

"To me, the biggest reward is being able to go out there and fish whenever I want," he said. "There are plenty of fish in the pond, so I can always catch something."

Mendenhall said he gets up at 6 a.m. and heads out there before work.

"I go out there, make sure everybody's going to survive, feed them," he said, adding that his biggest challenge is maintaining it.

"Keeping fences up, mow what you got to mow," he said. "But I enjoy that part probably the most. It's a release or an escape. Getting out there and not having to think about work or music, just getting away from everything."

HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?

"My family came to Oklahoma when I was 2 years old. We came to Stillwater, lived in Stillwater a few years before we moved here, and that's where we settled down."

WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?

"I like the people. I've been around here since I was a kid and everybody I ever meet from here is real nice, and everyone I meet who comes here from out of town always says how people are nice and friendly and it's a welcoming town. That and the music."

WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?

"More young people getting involved with the growth of downtown."

WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?

"Jim Blair, Harley Hamm and Ronald Boren. I met Jim when I first started playing music around here. He had this larger-than-life persona and I was intimidated by it. But when I got to know him, he was the nicest guy who would help anybody out. That just spoke volumes to me. Harley was the same way. Ronald was just the sweetest guy in the world. I don't think there was a sweeter guy than Ron Boren."

WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?

"Starting my business was huge, probably the biggest thing since I've been here. Starting that and having it grow and take off has been a blessing. Releasing my album that we released two years ago was probably the next big thing."

WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?

"Spend time around the house. I spend a lot of time writing songs. If I'm not doing music-related things in my spare time, then I'm fishing, trying to keep up with the honey-do list."

HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?

"A town with a lot of history, a lot of potential and a lot of good people."

MEET Boone

Mendenhall

AGE: 38.

HOMETOWN: Muskogee.

EDUCATION: Teague Elementary, Wagoner Middle School, Wagoner High School, class of 2001.

PROFESSION: Co-owner of a flooring business.

FAMILY: Wife, Jaclyn.

RELIGIOUS AFFILIATION: Southern Baptist.

HOBBIES: Fishing, riding horses.