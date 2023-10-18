Interview with Joey Gaston, Part 5: motivating teammates

Over his high school career, Joey Gaston has accumulated 31 touchdowns and a staggering 2,761 yards. Standing at 5-foot-8 and weighing 160 pounds, this junior quarterback initially honed his skills at St. Joseph Regional in Montvale (New Jersey), where he accounted for 1,876 yards of total offense, including 1,272 passing yards and 604 rushing yards, in his sophomore year. He then transferred to Iona Prep in New Rochelle (New York).

We have more questions for Gaston in this latest installment of our conversation, which looks at one of the most fascinating athletes on the high school scene today:

Trojans Wire: What are your team goals for 2023 and beyond?

Gaston: My team goals for the season are to motivate them, make sure we play 100% every play for each other, work through adversity, and win a state championship.

Trojans Wire: One thing you want people to know about you on and off the field?

Gaston: If I want something I’m going to get it.

