Interview with Joey Gaston, part 4: a message for Brenden Rice

Ice Spice is one of the most popular rap artists with a combined 21.5 million followers on Instagram, TikTok and X. She was recently named “Best New Artist” at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

Her younger brother is making a name for himself too. Joey Gaston is gaining attention for his quarterbacking excellence. He is thriving as the starting quarterback for one of the best high school teams in New York.

Gaston has run for 273 yards and 2 touchdowns on 44 carries. Through the air the junior quarterback has 1,140 yards and 7 touchdowns on a 63 percent completion rate. We continue our conversation with one of the more compelling figures in high school football today.

Trojans Wire: What is your favorite pregame song?

Gaston: Forgot I was the 1 by Lil Tjay

Trojans Wire: Favorite sports movie of all time?

Gaston: The Longest Yard

Trojans Wire: Favorite athlete ever?

Gaston: That’s easy, Jerry Rice! Tell Brenden Rice I said his pops is the G.O.A.T.

