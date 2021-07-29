Interview: Jalen McCleskey has the speed to stand out in crowded Saints WR corps
The New Orleans Saints receiving corps could be without both Michael Thomas and Deonte Harris to start the 2021 season, between Thomas’ ankle surgery in June and Harris’ arrest on a DUI charge that usually comes with a two-game suspension. It’ll take a team effort to replace Thomas, but there’s one player in particular who could add the extra gear Harris has put to good use: Jalen McCleskey, who timed a 4.28-second 40-yard dash at his virtual pro day in 2020.
I got to interview McCleskey on Saints Wire’s behalf back in April after he signed with New Orleans following a tryout. With an opportunity for McCleskey to take on a larger role in training camp, especially in the return game, it’s a good time for fans to get to know him better.
This is not the first time I have interviewed the Tulane product and each time I walk away knowing I just spoke with a promising player, a fierce competitor, and an even better human. Saints fans, he will be one to watch in training camp.
Here is our exclusive interview with Saints wide receiver Jalen McCleskey:
Kade Kistner: What was your experience like from spending time at the Atlanta Falcons training camp last season and what did you learn from it?
Jalen McCleskey: It was a really good experience. Just getting [to] experience the NFL game, how practice is, how the players are in practice, things like that. Being in the same room as Julio [Jones] was a really big thing, because he did a great job teaching and giving advice. Whenever you have someone like that giving you advice, it’s really good to listen. So, just listening to him, taking everything in, I felt like it was a really good experience.
KK: What do you hope to experience playing in New Orleans again after having spent that season at Tulane University?
JM: Just that I’m ready to play football again. I’ve been working out this whole time just trying to stay ready for whatever opportunity I get. So, just being able to finally go play football, go back to practice, go to meetings, that kind of stuff. It’s gonna be fun!
KK: Speaking of working out, how was your workout at the Saints facility for Tulane’s pro day, and do you think that helped you land on the Saints’ radar?
JM: Yeah, I think so. Just being able to have my pro day in general, because I didn’t get to have mine last year, so nobody really knew my numbers. I did a virtual type of video. But, I don’t know how serious they took that stuff. So, finally being able to get to have a pro day in front of the scouts, I felt like that was a really big deal.
KK: Yeah, I remember your 40-yard dash in your virtual pro day video last it. It was pretty … fast.
JM: Oh yeah.
KK: What have the Saints told you about your expected role in terms of playing slot, special teams coverage, returning?
JM: I think I’ll be more of a slot receiver, but I haven’t really gotten a chance to talk through all of that. They’ve been going through the draft process and the draft meetings, so they’ve been really busy with that. I haven’t really gotten to talk about what my role is, but I’m pretty sure it’s to be a slot receiver.
KK: So, some fun questions. Which of your new teammates do you think you could beat in a race?
JM: Shoot, I feel like I can beat anyone in a race.
KK: Well, that answers my next question of ‘who do you NOT want to race?’
JM: Nah, I’ll race anybody, anywhere.
KK: Finally, what’s your favorite restaurant in New Orleans?
JM: I have to say, I’ve been going to Drago’s a lot.
