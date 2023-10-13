Interview with high school QB prospect Joey Gaston, part 3

Our interview of high school quarterback and rising recruit Joey Gaston continues.

Trojans Wire: What has your sister’s (Ice Spice) success showed you or helped you with mentally?

Gaston: Her dream becoming a reality helped me believe that as long as I continue to work hard and become better than I was yesterday, everyday I can do the same thing and make my dream a reality down a different lane in the sports world.

Trojans Wire: Favorite USC Trojan football player of all time?

Gaston: Easily, Reggie Bush — we both have similar running styles.

Trojans Wire: Favorite New York food? Chopped cheese, pizza or bacon, egg ‘n’ cheese?

Gaston: My favorite NY food has to be bacon, egg ‘n’ cheese.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire