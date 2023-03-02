INTERVIEW: Dylan Larkin talks with Brad Galli about eight-year extension with Red Wings, Tyler Bertuzzi trade
Former Michigan hockey star Dylan Larkin signs an eight-year, $69.6 million contract extension with the Red Wings.
The Bruins have made another splash ahead of the 2023 NHL trade deadline, this time acquiring forward Tyler Bertuzzi from the Red Wings on Thursday.
J.D. Martinez gave a pretty straightforward reason why he left the Red Sox to sign with the Dodgers in free agency, and it doesn't reflect well on Boston.
While the loss of young lives is most important, the plain reality is the potential No. 1 overall pick is now facing two misdemeanor charges weeks before the draft.
Who are the top prospects at each position this year? Hear from people who will actually help teams make the picks.
What are the Bruins getting in Tyler Bertuzzi after acquiring him via trade? Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin summed it up perfectly Thursday.
Tyler Bertuzzi sadly never played in a playoff game with the Detroit Red Wings. Now, he joins the best team in the NHL, the Boston Bruins.
Paul had called for a rematch immediately after the first fight and Fury has responded on Good Morning Britain
North Carolina basketball and Duke carry winning streaks into their regular-season finale in Chapel Hill. Here’s our score prediction.
Even with Jon Jones moving up a division after a three-year layoff, it's hard for UFC 285 fighters to go against him.
Former world number one Nelly Korda survived a "little oopsy" to card a four-under-par 68, four strokes behind surprise leader Elizabeth Szokol, after the first round of the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore on Thursday."I kind of had one little oopsy, and that was on the par three."
The NFL Players Association on Wednesday released its league-wide team report cards, and San Francisco received positive reviews in all but one section.
Last September, ESPN.com reported that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson wants a fully-guaranteed contract. Last Friday, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith — citing a Thursday conversation with a member of Jackson’s camp — claimed on First Take that Jackson never demanded a fully-guaranteed deal. Today, ESPN.com reiterated that Jackson does indeed want a fully-guaranteed contract. “According to [more]
Jonathan Kuminga's hammer dunk in the Warriors' win over the Portland Trail Blazers was one to remember.
Here's what Bears GM Ryan Poles is working with right now. Of course, all of that can change with one pre-draft trade.
World number one Jon Rahm started fast and finished strong on the way to a seven-under par 65 on Thursday and a two-stroke lead in the US PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational.Rahm, who regained the world number one ranking with his third PGA Tour title of 2023 at Riviera last month, was two shots clear of Americans Chris Kirk, Cameron Young and Kurt Kitayama.
Players like Rory McIlroy will benefit greatly from the Tour's designated-events plan for 2024. But not everyone was pleased Wednesday at Bay Hill.
It took 2 hours, 19 minutes for the Miami Marlins to beat the Houston Astros 4-3 in a spring training game Monday - a game so fast that Ryan Murphy, a lifelong Houston fan, found himself lingering in the ballpark for a while afterward.
The Panthers met with Derek Carr on Tuesday in Indianapolis. Bryce Young "checks a lot of boxes." What road Carolina travels could determine what path the Bears take with the No. 1 pick.
The game was delayed for more than 20 minutes.