Interview with BYU quarterback Zach Wilson, a player the Vikings should keep an eye on

The Minnesota Vikings sit at 3-5 ahead of its Monday night football showdown with the Chicago Bears. The Vikings are coming off their first back-to-back winning stretch all season and have slowly entered back into the playoff conversation.

No matter what happens throughout the remainder of the 2020 season, the Vikings should be focused on drafting a quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft. Kirk Cousins has shown flashes of being a great quarterback, but his turnovers have held the team back in a couple of losses.

Though the Vikings extended Cousins this offseason, his play hasn’t warranted him a guarantee of riding out the rest of his contract. On top of Cousins shaky start to 2020, the Vikings backup situation is mediocre at best.

BYU’s Zach Wilson should be a player that the team focuses on for the remainder of the 2020 collegiate season. Even if that means sitting behind Cousins for a year or two, the time is still now to take a chance on a young quarterback.

Through his first eight games of the season Wilson is completing over 75% of his passes for 2,512 yards, 22 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He’s the kind of player who could hypothetically come in and help the Vikings almost right away.

Here is the interview, as conducted by Vikings Wire’s Jack Day.

The quarterback comparisons

Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Although he has drawn some comparisons to Patrick Mahomes, Wilson said he has a couple other future Hall of Fame quarterbacks that he models his game after. “I’ve always been a big Aaron Rodgers fan. I love the way that he plays and the way he throws the ball,” Wilson said. “I spent some time with Drew Brees last year and just watched him and the way he approaches the game. I love Drew Brees as a player but my respect for him went up tremendously after seeing him out on the practice field.” https://twitter.com/PFF_College/status/1324938187752370177 Wilson has had some contact with former BYU legend Steve Young since he arrived on campus. Young was of course the best mobile quarterback of his generation and Wilson talked about how he strives for his game to be similar. “I wasn’t around when he was playing so I haven’t seen much of his stuff. I’ve tried to find what I can but that’s definitely something I try to model myself after,” Wilson said. “Someone that makes plays outside the pocket when things break down and chaos is around. He was able to come through and make some plays and that’s definitely something I want to model my game after.” The Vikings haven’t really had the mobile aspect with their quarterback position in recent memory. Players like Mahomes and Rodgers have paved the way for the younger generation, showing how critical mobility is in today’s NFL. Joe Burrow is another player that came out of nowhere from 2018 to 2019, winning both the Heisman and the National Championship with LSU. Wilson spent a lot of time studying the transformation of Burrow from his junior year to his senior year. “One of the things that I learned was just how he commands his team and then on film you see the ability to just take a profit. He’s not afraid to just throw a slant, a hitch or a swing pass and let his guys make some plays. There’s plenty of opportunities in games to make big time plays like we’ve had this year,” Wilson said. “He just took what the defense was giving him and I think that’s why he was such a good player. That was something I noticed on film and something I tried to do with my game this year. He’s a tremendous player and I would love to be as good as he is.”

Story continues

Wilson's draft stock

Photo: Rick Bowmer/Pool Photo-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Vikings winning back-to-back games have all but diminished their chances of landing either Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields. The top two quarterbacks are still slated to be picked in the top five, but some mock drafts have had Wilson being the third quarterback taken inside the top ten. Although he hasn’t had contact with Fields or Lawrence, Wilson has seen his name rising up big boards. “It’s cool, especially going from not being on anything last year. I felt like being healthy I was eventually going to make some noise and be able to show people the kind of player that I am,” Wilson said. “I haven’t talked to Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields [ever] not even sure if they know who I am or anything about me. It’s cool to be mentioned in the same conversation as those guys. They’re phenomenal players and fun to watch.” Wilson has been playing at an elite level since the season started in 2020. He has started to rise up big boards similar to how Burrow did just a year ago. Whenever the time comes for Wilson it’s going to be one of his greatest achievements. “I definitely thought I would get noticed and have an opportunity. I always told myself no matter how low things got or how high things got I always felt like I had an opportunity,” Wilson said. “When the opportunity comes it’s honestly going to be one of the greatest achievements of my life and one of the hardest things I’ve ever worked for and the most I’ve ever put into something. It’s going to be relieving of course, I mean to just feel like I finally made it, but we haven’t arrived yet and getting drafted is just the start. A lot of quarterbacks get drafted and it’s like which ones can last and which ones can make a name for themselves.” https://twitter.com/jack_h_day/status/1327230247637553153

The need for the Vikings

Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings need to address the quarterback position in the 2021 NFL Draft. It’s important to note that the Chiefs, Packers and Patriots all drafted quarterbacks at the time of having an established quarterback leading their team. Last year, three of the four quarterbacks playing on Championship Sunday were drafted by teams that had a quarterback still playing in their prime. It has been a bit of a rebuild for the Vikings this year and it won’t be complete until they put their money in on an early round quarterback in this year’s draft. Wilson is the perfect option for the Vikings, as he could take a year to develop behind Cousins. The future of this team is bright with all the talent they have on their roster. Adding a young, mobile quarterback to the mix would set this franchise up for the next decade. Here is the link to the full interview with Wilson. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9HKsyXzjrQU