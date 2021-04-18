Interstate to the NFL: Toledo's Blue attempts improbable journey

Kyle Rowland, The Blade, Toledo, Ohio
·4 min read

Apr. 18—Kurt Warner went from the supermarket to the Super Bowl (and, eventually, the Hall of Fame).

The Cleveland Browns literally signed Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi off the streets of Miami.

Could DeDarallo Blue go from an 18-wheeler to 18 tackles?

The former Toledo Rocket was in the midst of his pre-draft plan a year ago when the coronavirus pandemic upended the world. After he went undrafted and unsigned, Blue decided to take a one-year hiatus from football because of the uncertainty.

He enrolled in a three-week commercial driver's license course and went on the road.

"[The coronavirus] scared everyone at first because this had never happened before," Blue said. "The year that I came out to play football at the next level, a wrench got thrown into the plans. It was like, 'Wow, what can I do?'

"I continued to work out, but I wanted to do something with my major. I graduated with a business management degree. I was always interested in the transportation world. Everything is moved by a truck, so I thought it'd be a good idea to get my CDL and see what it's like. Eventually, I'd like to start my own trucking business."

Advertisement

Blue estimates that he has been to 40 states in the past nine months. He drives for Total Transportation of Mississippi, pulling everything from clothes, soap, soup, and recyclables to FedEx, UPS, Wayfair, and Walmart shipments.

"If it's something you use on an everyday basis, I haul it," Blue said.

From 2016 to 2019, the Tampa native was one of UT's most reliable defenders. He played all 13 games as a true freshman at safety and on special teams, recording 26 tackles. In 2017, he started all but one game, finishing with 36 tackles (5.5 tackles for loss). He had six tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and a pass breakup in Toledo's win over Akron in the Mid-American Conference championship game.

In his final two seasons at the Star position, a hybrid safety and linebacker, Blue had 111 tackles, including 11.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks, six pass breakups, a forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. His 70 tackles in 2019 were fourth-most on the team.

"He's a real cerebral kid, so his recall is really good," then-nickel backs coach Ricky Ciccone said as Blue was entering his junior season. "We'll be in the film room and he'll give examples of formations or plays that happened a year or two ago."

Ciccone added: "He's an explosive player. He has explosive hips and he's a big, thick guy. He's an impactful player, that's for sure."

Football continues to course through Blue's veins. He works out whenever possible and has his eye on free agency. Last fall, Blue would listen to NFL games on the radio as he drove from sea to shining sea, living a slice of Americana while yearning for another piece of American culture.

"I had chills running down my body," he said. "I knew I was supposed to be there."

Blue struggled with the decision to participate at pro day because of the coronavirus, ultimately understanding that achieving dreams meant exhausting every avenue.

"I made the best out of it," he said. "It broke my heart, but I had to sit down and think to myself, 'Why did I come this far just to not to do it because of something out of my control?'"

It's not hard to daydream when you're driving 70 hours per week. A 34-hour cool-down period gives Blue time to regroup. His longest trip was from Kettleman City, Calif., to Cranbury, N.J., a 2,891-mile, 43-hour journey.

"I have a whole lineup of people I talk to through the day or night," Blue said. "But I get well-rested each night and make sure I eat a healthy breakfast."

His podcast of choice is I Am Athlete. His favorite states are Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming.

"It's beautiful out there," Blue said.

Hazardous conditions have included a dust storm, blizzard, ice, and pelting rainstorms. Blue was driving in the Grand Canyon one night and encountered such extreme darkness that his high beams barely illuminated the road in front of him.

The actual driving isn't too difficult. Like riding a bike, according to Blue.

"The hardest thing for me was backing up," he said. "There are no backup cameras. There isn't a window to look out the back of. There's nothing."

Blue looks forward, pondering an NFL future at the foothills of the Rocky Mountains.

"I'm a worker," he said, "and I'm going to go get it, no matter what."

First Published April 17, 2021, 4:59pm

Recommended Stories

  • Kelvin Gastelum has his new 'mind coach' to thank for renewed focus

    Gastelum has shown remarkable talent at times, but he’s the first to admit that consistency hasn’t been his strong suit.

  • Why you won't hear Paige Bueckers' name called until the 2023 WNBA draft

    The WNBA's draft eligibility rules make players finish four years of college or turn 22 in the calendar year of the draft. But there's much more than just enacting a one-and-done rule.

  • Jimmie Johnson on being a 45-year-old IndyCar rookie: 'It's a totally different world'

    The seven-time NASCAR Sprint Cup series champion spoke to Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg about his transition to open-wheel racing - which begins this Sunday as the IndyCar season begins. Jimmie joined Yahoo Sports thanks to Pataday® Once Daily Relief Extra Strength allergy eye drops.

  • Select European 20/21 soccer kits are discounted at up to 40% off at Adidas

    Home, away and third soccer jerseys are all on sale.

  • NBA betting: Denver Nuggets title odds take big tumble after Jamal Murray injury

    The Denver Nuggets are currently 34-20 and in fourth place in the Western Conference.

  • Despite getting walloped by Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor is slight favorite in their third fight

    The Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier rematch will get a ton of bets.

  • Formula 1 Imola betting preview: Can Red Bull hold off Mercedes this time?

    Max Verstappen may have a faster car than Lewis Hamilton. Will that equal a win in the second race of the season?

  • No fans in stands: Nadal, Djokovic miss the 'energy'

    Empty stands has been the new normal for tennis since last year due to COVID-19 restrictions but top men's players like Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic said they still find it difficult to maintain their intensity during matches in the absence of fans. The professional circuit was shut down for several months last year before tournament organisers set up 'biosecure bubbles' for players and support staff while keeping fans away from stadiums. Barring the swing in Australia in February, tournaments continue to be played in front of a handful of fans at most.

  • Curry scores 33, Warriors roll to 119-101 win over Cavaliers

    CLEVELAND (AP) Stephen Curry scored 33 points - topping 30 for a career-best ninth consecutive game - and the Golden State Warriors pulled away for a 119-101 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night. Curry, who made an NBA-record 29 3-pointers over the previous three games, is averaging 38.2 points during his torrid run. ''He's been incredible lately, even by Steph standards,'' Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

  • Light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz to face Glover Teixeira at UFC 266

    Light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz will put his title on the line for the second time at UFC 266 on Sept. 4 against top contender Glover Teixeira. UFC president Dana White broke the news on Wednesday to ESPN. Blachowicz (28-8) won the vacant 205-pound title by defeating Dominick Reyes by knockout at UFC 253 in September. He defeated the title against middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 259 in March. The Polish champion handed Adesanya his first career loss. Conor McGregor sexual assault charges dropped in France Teixeira (32-7), a former title challenger, solidified his place as the top contender in the division by putting together a five-fight winning streak. During his recent run at the top of the division, Teixeira has earned two Performance of the Night bonuses. While UFC 266 has a main event bout, the location and venue of the planned fight card hasn't been disclosed.

  • Dustin Poirier releases statement on Conor McGregor donation conflict

    When the sun set on Tuesday, former two-division champion Conor McGregor said his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier was off after Poirier called out "The Notorious" for not fulfilling his donation promise to Poirier's charity. Early Wednesday morning, UFC president Dana White announced that not only is the trilogy bout between McGregor and Porier still on, but it will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in front of a capacity crowd. “I am so happy to finally say, Vegas is back!” White said in a video released on his Twitter account. “This summer, Las Vegas is back open for business and this summer, UFC 264 will be at the T-Mobile arena here in Vegas at 100-percent capacity. Ladies and gentlemen, that’s 20,000 fans. “This card will be headlined by the third fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor.” Vegas is OPEN!!! Poirier vs McGregor July 10th. tix on sale this week pic.twitter.com/F2VZ0APzrw— danawhite (@danawhite) April 14, 2021 Hours after White's announcement, Poirier released a statement via social media pulling back a bit from his comments about the donation. "I am very passionate about my charity as you all know. I jumped the gun, and took private matters between Conor and my foundation public. My mistake, we live, we learn," the statement read. "Spreading positivity and doing good is my goal! I feel like I have brought a negative energy, and professional opinions into something I am working so hard on that give people a reason to cheer and smile. I will take this in stride and continue to fight the Good Fight. New goal coming soon, and it's a BIG one. Thank you to all who is involved and all the supporters who believe in our vision." RELATED > Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 set for full house in Las Vegas 1-1 July 10th we will settle the score! Excited for the Trilogy with @TheNotoriousMMA but wanted to address this first. pic.twitter.com/03GaPPSfeH— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 14, 2021

  • Arnold Allen wants Korean Zombie vs Dan Ige winner after UFC Vegas 23 victory

    Arnold Allen scored a big win at UFC on ABC 2 (aka UFC Vegas 23). He defeated Sodiq Yusuff and improved his record in the octagon to 8-0. With such a big victory under his belt, Allen is aiming ever higher. When he returns to the cage, he'd like to square off with the likes of the winner of the upcoming bout between Chan Sung Jun and Dan Igo. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > Conor McGregor claims fight with Dustin Poirier is off after Twitter tirade Arnold Allen punches Sodiq Yusuff at UFC Vegas 23

  • WNBA draft moments: Sports leagues should keep drafting from living rooms after the pandemic

    The pandemic has inspired some changes worth keeping. Count drafting from living rooms as one of them.

  • Browns sign Jadeveon Clowney, stamping NFL’s smartest free agency class

    It’s the culmination of a pursuit that failed last year, when the Browns offered Clowney a contract, only to watch him take a one-year deal with the Titans.

  • Fantasy Basketball: Fallout of Jamal Murray's injury and more for Week 17

    Jamal Murray's injury rightly has all the headlines. Here's Nick Whalen with the fantasy fallout and more.

  • Work-life harmony making Robert Whittaker more dangerous in the cage

    Whittaker reassessed his situation and is a different man now both at home and on the job, as he heads into the bout against the eighth-ranked Gastelum.

  • Mac Jones' shortcomings don't fit into today's NFL. Yet, he could be QB outlier worthy of 49ers' draft gamble.

    This is about whether the 49ers, or others, think they can win with a QB who will sit in the pocket, rather than make the defense worry about him slaloming through it.

  • 2021 IndyCar season preview: Scott Dixon looks to beat a crowded field for his seventh title

    If Dixon wins the championship then Chip Ganassi will have a pair of seven-time champions on its team.

  • Nuggets announce Jamal Murray has torn ACL in left knee, will be out indefinitely

    Jamal Murray is done for the season.

  • Bulls star Zach LaVine to reportedly miss games after entering NBA's health and safety protocols

    The Bulls will reportedly lose their best player as they fight for a playoff spot.