Internship with Vikings helps fuel former lineman Mike Harris' 'passion' for coaching

Aug. 8—It was like old times last week for Mike Harris and Phil Rauscher.

Harris, a former Vikings guard, spent the week as an intern from the NFL's Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship program. He spent time with the scouting department and also in evaluating the offensive line with Rauscher, Minnesota's line coach who once helped recruit Harris out of Duarte (Calif.) High School to play for UCLA from 2007-11.

"I'm loving what Phil's doing with this offensive line group, and being able to get close to him was just great," Harris said Sunday. "He's a guy that I want to get under the wing of."

Harris, 32, played in the NFL from 2012-15, including 2014-15 with the Vikings. He started all 16 games for the NFC North champions in 2015, but then never played again due to a congenital brain condition diagnosed in 2016.

In late 2019, Harris was contemplating an NFL comeback. However, he went to the Mayo Clinic in early 2020 and was advised against that.

"I was trying to see if I was able to pass the tests and get approval of my neurologist, but they all felt it wouldn't be right for me to get back on the field taking those hits." said Harris, who said his health now is good. "But I'm in a good place. I have a career path."

Harris was a part-time coach at Macalester College in 2019, leading the offensive line. When Macalaster didn't have a season in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Harris served as offensive coordinator at DeLaSalle High School in Minneapolis. He's now back at Macalaster as a restricted earnings coach.

"I'm not just the offensive line coach, I'm also practice coordinator and assistant recruiting coordinator," he said. "It's a great experience."

Although Harris' internship included working with the scouting department, coaching is what he prefers to do long term.

"It was a rewarding experience getting to know the scouting department and the business of the game," he said. "But honestly, coaching is my passion.' "

Harris also is set to enter his third season as a uniform inspector at Vikings home games. So he'll get more chances to run into Rauscher, who was at UCLA from 2006-09 and first joined the Vikings last year as assistant offensive line coach.

"Mike's been awesome," Rauscher said about his internship. "He's coaching himself now, so he's been asking for tips. It's been really good."