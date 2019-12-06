The internet is roasting the NFC East and it's amazing

Does a single soul in the NFC East want to win the division?

Anyone? Anyone?

After the Eagles (5-7) lost in stunningly horrific fashion to the Dolphins last week, the Cowboys (6-7) hit ‘em with an old "hold my beer" and got trumped by the Bears, 31-24. It seems like both teams are now in a race to avoid first place.

And the internet is collectively losing its mind.

No one has room to talk, but that doesn't mean Eagles players won't talk trash. Lane Johnson took to Twitter, despite the fact that his team most recently lost to the worst team in the league. He took a sly hit at his division rivals with a simple, but clear tweet timed at the same moment the Cowboys began aggressively losing.

Not a great look in my opinion, considering the sorry state of the Birds, but everyone else is pretty much off their rocker too with the state of the NFC East.

Even former Cowboys.

Omg — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 6, 2019

I mean, really, does anyone want to win this division?

Honestly, at this rate just throw every team in the NFC East into a hat at the end of the season and whoever gets picked can go to the playoffs. — Brooke Destra (@BrookeNBCS) December 6, 2019

At this rate the Eagles are going to make the playoffs and get a Top 10 pick — Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) December 6, 2019

The Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles fighting for the NFC East crown



pic.twitter.com/jTgqquBAlq



— Mo🌊 (10-2) (@LamarHeisman) December 6, 2019

Live look at the NFC East title race pic.twitter.com/7nhiQHDLV2 — Scott Bell (@ScottBellDMN) December 6, 2019

nobody should win the NFC east this season — Kalyn Kahler (@kalynkahler) December 6, 2019

NFL: Please someone win the NFC East



Cowboys and Eagles: pic.twitter.com/BYEv32jOs1



— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) December 6, 2019

Has it really gotten to this?

The Redskins are the best team in the NFC East. For real. — Nate Blogg (@BarstoolNate) December 6, 2019

The Washington Redskins at 3-9 look real alive in the NFC East that's wild. — Zac (@DCzWall) December 6, 2019

Well, there it is, the sad state of the dumpster fire that is the NFC East.

Is this something Eagles and Cowboys fans can finally commiserate over? (Probably not, Dallas still sucks.)

