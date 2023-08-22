Internet reacts to potential Jonathan Taylor trade

Former Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor has been officially given permission to request a trade from the Indianapolis Colts. Taylor has spent three seasons with the Colts after being drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

There has been plenty of conversations surrounding the state of the running back position in the league and Taylor’s potential trade has been at the forefront of the coverage.

If he does end up with another team, they’d be getting a running back that has performed as good as any during his short time in the NFL.

Here’s some of the best reactions to the Jonathan Taylor situation from the website formerly known as Twitter:

Watch out if he ends up in Miami

The Dolphins already have weapons like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle at wide receiver, Taylor would be the cherry on top of an impressive offense under Mike McDaniel in Miami.

His body is suddenly healed

Jonathan Taylor walking out of the Colts facility: pic.twitter.com/cJ0BO9to1l — Justin (@Justin_14P) August 16, 2023

Battling a plethora of injuries in 2022, Taylor was limited to just 11 contests, though he did compile 861 rushing yards in a disappointing offense. Not to mention the incredible rollercoaster coaching situation in Indy.

Back to east coast?

Jonathan Taylor after the Buffalo Bills trade for him pic.twitter.com/XKxQMVybGs — Dave Kluge (@DaveKluge) August 21, 2023

Taylor, a New Jersey native, would likely welcome a return to the east coast to join an uber talented Bills offense headlined by quarterback Josh Allen and wideout Stefon Diggs.

Don't look Badgers fans

Justin Fields x Jonathan Taylor x DJ Moore 🤯 Should the Bears and Colts make this move for Jonathan Taylor? 🤔#DaBears | #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/tZt9rTs9qI — FanDuel (@FanDuel) August 22, 2023

In an up-and-coming Bears offense, Taylor would compliment quarterback Justin Fields in the backfield. That being said, most Badgers fans are Packers fans, so this one would be a little harder to stomach.

The Colts are a confusing organization

The Colts seemingly: Do not want to pay Jonathan Taylor a top of the market deal to keep him But Do want someone else to trade them a first round pick, which likely comes with the expectation of a massive extension https://t.co/Y8gn5ix5s8 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 21, 2023

The Colts are seemingly pushing Taylor out the door by not offering him a substantial contract, though they want top dollar for him on the way out. Seems like they understand his value, but they don’t want to give it to him.

DraftKings gives their odds for his next stop

Where do you think Jonathan Taylor will be playing this season if not in Indianapolis? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/7ks4I9m5kQ — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) August 22, 2023

Seems obvious here that even if interested, the Jaguars, Titans and Texans (all in Colts’ division) are not in the running to get him.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire