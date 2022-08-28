The internet nearly imploded after Desmond Howard’s horrible College Football Playoff picks

I honestly don’t know if former Michigan football player and current ESPN analyst Desmond Howard is now just trying to get attention and playing a part, or if he really means some of the horrible takes he has.

Last week, Howard couldn’t believe C.J. Stroud was a Heisman frontrunner despite Stroud being in New York last year, and now this ridiculous take.

When asked on a segment to provide his College Football Playoff picks, Howard went way off the radar with picks not even a coin-flip would likely produce.

When asked to give his picks for teams that’ll make the CFP, Howard (with a straight face mind you) went with the fantastic and undeniable four teams of Texas A&M, Pittsburgh, Michigan, and Baylor.

Uh, say what?

Ok, the Michigan pick was predictable. That’s because there’s no more of a homer in college football than Howard when it comes to picking the Wolverines. He’d probably take the maize and blue over the L.A. Rams in an exhibition game. Scratch that, I know he would.

But picking Pittsburgh, Baylor, and Texas A&M is something else. I mean, yeah, maybe one of those teams has a special season where all the stars align and find a way to elbow their way in. But three of those teams having that kind of year simply isn’t happening.

Keep in mind, it’s really not that hard to at least get a couple of these teams right since there seems to be a rotating door with Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Notre Dame, but whatever. At least he picked the most reasonable of the most unreasonable foursome by picking the Aggies to beat the Wolverines for the national championship, so there’s at least that.

Story continues

Maybe we’re all a part of the punchline here and Howard jumped in a time machine after going 88 miles per hour in a DeLorean with Marty McFly and has information from the future we don’t have. Not likely, but that’s more possible than the four teams he picked actually getting into all the fun.

The internet and social media were ablaze with criticism after Howard embarrassed himself and we have some of the best reactions here for your amusement and humor.

List

Top 10 programs that should join the Big Ten in further expansion according to FiveThirtyEight

Kudos to Desmond Howard for highlighting how the playoff system could have helped programs in the 1940s… https://t.co/kRpv6DVfIo — GStringsPouch (@pouch_g) August 28, 2022

Desmond Howard embarrassing himself once again. pic.twitter.com/mkK5JHhjXL — CleBuckeye (@CleBuckeye23) August 27, 2022

Desmond Howard with an…interesting CFB playoff bracket pic.twitter.com/Hz7XSmXFqq — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) August 27, 2022

Desmond Howard doing research for his CFB playoff final four pic.twitter.com/2mHtV6ZhJz — CleWest (@erjmanlasvegas) August 27, 2022

We can all extend some grace to Lee Corso because of his age, but why are we not having a weekly conversation about how bad Desmond Howard is at his job? My man’s four playoff teams were A&M, Michigan, Utah, and Pitt. This is a fireable offense. — LudaCHAMPS (@Ludakit) August 27, 2022

Desmond Howard just dropped the worst CFB playoff bracket I’ve ever seen. — Jordan Willia❌️s (@jordanw330) August 27, 2022

Desmond Howard’s Playoff Bracket by Odds to Win the Natty 1) Texas A&M +2000

2) Baylor +6600

3) Michigan +5000

4) Pitt +17500 pic.twitter.com/ohnoMgLEWk — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) August 27, 2022

Piit lost their all American receiver and their first round QB and Desmond Howard has them making the playoffs. Prioritize education in this country. — Steven Rodriguez (@_stevenrod) August 27, 2022

Desmond Howard is the only credible CFB analyst and I will not be hearing out anybody that disagrees https://t.co/hB9e8Fij9I — Axel (@Axel__Adair) August 27, 2022

How much NIL money did Jimbo give Desmond Howard? — Sidelines – Bama (@SSN_Alabama) August 27, 2022

Is Desmond Howard trying to get fired from @CollegeGameDay what a playoff bracket. — 🅱️ (@ZimmererBrayden) August 27, 2022

I want whatever Desmond Howard was on pic.twitter.com/wiq0LaHZIJ — Wheelz (@WheelzFL) August 27, 2022

I don’t care how nice of a guy kirk herbstreit thinks desmond howard is these are the indisputable signs of cte onset pic.twitter.com/YkfrsiZMCy — Jonathon Snyder (@JonathonSnyder) August 27, 2022

Someone check Desmond Howard for drug use. It’s the only explanation here. pic.twitter.com/RjTuFM62cT — Locked On SEC (@LockedOnSEC) August 27, 2022

The guy that picked Kansas to finish ahead of Texas and TCU and OU to go 7-5 is shocked by Desmond Howard’s CFP prediction. pic.twitter.com/uqQbCq2KVY — Locked on Sooners (@LockedOnSooners) August 27, 2022

Desmond Howard doesn’t believe in tipping servers so God gave him a brain bleed. https://t.co/pEAWIwf14f — babelowski. 💀 (@B_Money_Beats) August 27, 2022

I may be a dog, but I know more about football than Desmond Howard. pic.twitter.com/UnaqaK3g1m — Bronx the Westie (@WestieBronx) August 27, 2022

Pick a Playoff field more random than Desmond Howard Challenge! I’ll go with: 1. Illinois

2. UCLA

3. Arkansas

4. Texas Tech pic.twitter.com/eepWqruuRs — Adam Spencer (@AdamSpencer4) August 27, 2022

[listicle id=95066]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire