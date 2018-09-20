The internet is laughing at these comments from Odell Beckham Jr.

Is he talking about the same New York Giants? By Josh Ellis

Someone come help this man out.

In comments posted on NorthJersey.com, Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. said some ridiculous things about which the internet is having a good laugh.

Here's what he said Thursday:

I feel like there's no way you can't score a touchdown in every quarter, and one somewhere else. It just doesn't seem unrealistic to me. I feel personally, I could score two touchdowns every game. I feel like Saquon (Barkley) could score two every game. There are other people on this team who could score every single game. That's over 35 points. It's just a matter of executing it and making it happen, really. But it doesn't seem out of reach for me in my mind, I don't want to win 24-21. I'm trying to win 52-18, whatever they score – zero. Nobody said it had to be close.

What?

Is Beckham talking about the same Giants offense that has scored 28 total points in two games and the same team that hasn't eclipsed the 30-point mark for 34 straight games?

The Giants have looked awful offensively this season and the internet is having a good laugh at these comments from the outspoken pass-catcher.

Giants out here paying him as a comedian as well — Dustin Baty (@dbaty7) September 20, 2018

He's talking about fantasy right? — Salvatore (@ItsNotSalvia) September 20, 2018

Does he remember who's throwing him the ball? pic.twitter.com/Pu2kZZlngc — (3-0)(1-1) #AnUglyWinIsStillAWin (@comedy_motion) September 20, 2018

Has he seen the offense this year?? Lmao 😂😂 — Zay Zay (@ZayZay2418) September 20, 2018

in a ppr league, 35 points is entirely realistic — AD (@mrdavisdc) September 20, 2018

If the Giants continue to look like they did last week against Dallas, the Eagles' defense will be looking forward to the two meetings this season.

