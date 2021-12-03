Internet has jokes for Brian Kelly's accent in speech to LSU fans

Brian Kelly met with LSU media Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday night, he introduced himself to LSU fans.

The newly minted Tigers football coach took the mic at halftime of LSU's home basketball game against Ohio. Here's what he had to say.

Brian Kelly making his welcome speech at halftime of the Ohio/LSU basketball game tonight. pic.twitter.com/Jk3bjAvrh8 — Mike Bundt (@Mike_Bundt) December 2, 2021

The speech didn't get much attention Wednesday night. But the internet took notice on Thursday — big-time. Not so much for what he said, but how he said it.

Kelly's a 60-year-old man who hails from the Boston suburb of Everett, Massachusetts. He's spent the vast majority of his coaching career in the Midwest with stops at Grand Valley State, Central Michigan and Cincinnati before taking over at Notre Dame.

Now he's in the deep South.

And something about his accent here sounds just, well — let the internet explain.

Brian Kelly hasn’t even been in the SEC three days and he’s starting to sound like The American Dream Dusty Rhodes? https://t.co/hNivpewGei — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 3, 2021

Pay me $95 million and I’ll happily record the podcast in the fake accent of your choosing. https://t.co/0UyH177zS5 — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) December 3, 2021

Brian Kelly’s new, fake southern accent is the story of the decade. https://t.co/mh5KaMAxll — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) December 3, 2021

Brian Kelly after two days at LSU pic.twitter.com/50oXBHBm0u — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) December 3, 2021

If you pull the string in Brian Kelly’s back, he says “There’s a snake in my boot!” pic.twitter.com/K5hImOpkmP — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) December 3, 2021

for $100 million, I'd happily publicly butcher whatever accent you want me to https://t.co/Txp6lplC6H — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 3, 2021

Reminds me of when Montana native Bob Petrino suddenly became Bobby when he was hired as offensive coordinator at Auburn. https://t.co/zQzbxqpGpc — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) December 3, 2021

That would be the movie — filmed in Gainesville — where Al Pacino pronounced Ocala “Okuhla.”



And BK’s is worse than Keanu’s. https://t.co/3w0JuJQXVu — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) December 3, 2021

And they said Kelly and LSU weren't a good cultural fit.