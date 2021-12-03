  • Oops!
Internet has jokes for Brian Kelly's accent in speech to LSU fans

Jason Owens
·2 min read
Brian Kelly met with LSU media Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday night, he introduced himself to LSU fans. 

The newly minted Tigers football coach took the mic at halftime of LSU's home basketball game against Ohio. Here's what he had to say.

The speech didn't get much attention Wednesday night. But the internet took notice on Thursday — big-time. Not so much for what he said, but how he said it. 

Kelly's a 60-year-old man who hails from the Boston suburb of Everett, Massachusetts. He's spent the vast majority of his coaching career in the Midwest with stops at Grand Valley State, Central Michigan and Cincinnati before taking over at Notre Dame. 

Now he's in the deep South. 

And something about his accent here sounds just, well — let the internet explain.

And they said Kelly and LSU weren't a good cultural fit. 

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 01: Brian Kelly speaks after being introduced as the head football coach of the LSU Tigers during a news conference at Tiger Stadium on December 01, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Brian Kelly's in new territory at LSU. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

