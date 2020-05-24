The internet had some fun with Tom Brady's golf struggles

On the football field, there is no denying that Tom Brady is one of the best to ever do it. On the golf course, it is a much different story, at least on Sunday.

Participating in 'The Match', a charity golf round that also featured Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Peyton Manning, Brady had some struggles with his golf swing. A few errant shots off the tee coupled with other less-successful moments made Brady look rather human on the green.

Though he is an all-time great at the quarterback position, he looked like every other struggling casual golfer who can't seem to get things right out there. Having those rough swings play out before a national audience, the internet, of course, had some fun Brady's expense.

Tom Brady on the football field vs. the golf course: pic.twitter.com/wAgKM68H2P — SportsNation (@SportsNation) May 24, 2020

Charles Barkley: "You can be great in one sport and not great in another sport"



Tom Brady: *Immediately chips the ball 3 feet* 😂😂😂#TheMatch pic.twitter.com/qdXVPzs94m



— Tony Clements (@TonyClementsTC) May 24, 2020

I've always felt like Tom Brady and I had a lot in common, but after watching his golf game, I actually think we might have been separated at birth. #TheMatch — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) May 24, 2020

His opponents and friends from the NFL world also had to chime in. New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton now has the unfortunate luck of having to face off against Brady two times in 2020 after the quarterback made the move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, if Brady performs the way he has on the golf course, maybe Payton will feel a little better.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson also threw a jab at Brady, asking if he wanted to try his luck against some less-talented golfers.

At this rate @TomBrady we may have to have a match between @Ciara & I vs you & @GiseleOfficial 😂😎



Bahamas or Mexico? Ladies choose 😜



— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) May 24, 2020

Of course, Brady did rebound and show that he can stroke the ball when he needs to.

It's not very often that the internet can joke about Tom Brady failing at something, so it's no surprise that plenty of people got their jokes in on Sunday.

