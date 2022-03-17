Internet clowns Commanders' Carson Wentz for hot dog outfit

Internet clowns Wentz for brutal Commanders intro outfit originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Folks, the Carson Wentz era is underway in Washington, and the Commanders' new quarterback is already being memed to hell.

The former Eagles and Colts QB was introduced to the Washington media on Thursday morning. When the 29-year-old stepped out onto the podium to take questions from reporters he was sporting a burgundy dress shirt, a mustard-yellow sport coat, and generally looked totally crazy:

Rocking the team colors is a good idea, but man... what are we doing here, Carson?!

Unsurprisingly the internet had jokes, and they all quickly centered around one thing: hot dogs.

Let's roll the tape...

So he is literally pic.twitter.com/SIOsPu0xFh — Yoshke Zoidberg (@YoshkeZoidberg) March 17, 2022

Still not as bad as his Stitch Fix outfit https://t.co/H13Sj1P6iW pic.twitter.com/QTmXUvrVzc — ð—ð—¢ð—›ð—¡ ð—•ð—”ð—¥ð—–ð—›ð—”ð—¥ð——ðŸ”´â¯ (@JohnBarchard) March 17, 2022

This dude really might be the worst dressed player in the NFL pic.twitter.com/fr6ONIiwFe — Adam Lefkoe (@AdamLefkoe) March 17, 2022

Ain't getting a gold jacket after his career's over, so might as well wear one now. https://t.co/aOxj06w76x — Brian Coulter (@PhilaBCoulter) March 17, 2022

Somebody tell Carson Wentz he doesnâ€™t have to wear ketchup and mustard to work everyday pic.twitter.com/QcQLOvXVRK — Adam Koffler (@AdamKoffler) March 17, 2022

Carson Wentz is dedicated to the Commanders color scheme. ðŸŒ­ pic.twitter.com/VpJ5O1N3wR — theScore Bet (@theScoreBet) March 17, 2022

Carson Wentz is just up there at his presser, excited to be on a new team, completely oblivious to the fact that the entire internet is ripping his outfit apart. — Dave Kluge (@DaveKluge) March 17, 2022

I am deceased.

Story continues

Wentz was actually asked mid-press conference about the outfit - I'm sure the reporters noticed the internet absolutely ripping it to shreds and felt obligated to toss a question in there - and his defense of the drip was pretty tepid:

"I had the jacket, I didn't know it would come in handy here. It's NDSU colors. And then my wife did a good job finding a shirt that matched."

Alrighty then! Cam Newton he is not.

Wentz will play the Eagles twice a year (for how long, no one knows) and hopefully he'll show up with some equally meme-able clothing.