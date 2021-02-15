Internet Calls Out ‘Double Standards’ In Australian Open After Serena Williams Match

Williams’ opponent gets emotional following losing set with Williams; gets very different reaction from commentators

Serena Williams advanced in the Australian Open following an intense match against her opponent Aryna Sabalenka. However, it was what happened immediately after the set that prompted viewers to cry foul.

Following the match, Sabalenka slammed her racket against the ground, and commentators remarked how stressful it could be to play against tennis superstar (and supermom) Williams.

Playing Serena is stressful and Sabalenka shows it pic.twitter.com/teQhPFj5mg— CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) February 14, 2021

Wait. What? Where was this energy following during the 2018 U.S. Open?

Remember this racist cartoon from 2018?

But Serena was fined, suspended & depicted like this? https://t.co/xKsbAGMFbK pic.twitter.com/qHf6d6ipiK— ✨readings open✨Kemi thee Holistic High Priestess (@Kemiade) February 15, 2021

It happened during the U.S. Open – Serena Williams vs Naomi Osaka. During the match, Williams disagreed when she received three code violations from officials – and she went on to lose the game – whether the loss came as a result of the heated interactions with the officials is a question for sports historians.

Yet when Serena reacted this way, they called her an angry and aggressive BW, fined her, and made racist caricatures of her. The announcers were far more understanding of this white woman being upset and even praised her for losing this match more than Serena who actually won it. https://t.co/t8ikYz11AU— 𝐵𝑒𝒸𝒸𝒶 (@MJFINESSELOVERR) February 15, 2021

Osaka won the U.S. Open, but the crowd jeered so badly, the first-time winner cried as she received her trophy. Williams, most likely still stinging from the officials’ calls, took the time to put her arm around Osaka and say a few encouraging words.

At the time, the people of Twitter pointed out that male tennis players don’t face the same scrutiny or consequences for getting angry during a game.

Story continues

Andre Agassi yells at an umpire and screams “son of a bitch” at the US Open.Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka deserved an umpire who knows better than to take points and games away in a Slam final. https://t.co/vZa3hv4CY2— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) September 8, 2018

(2/2) When a woman is emotional, she’s “hysterical” and she’s penalized for it. When a man does the same, he’s “outspoken” & and there are no repercussions. Thank you, @serenawilliams, for calling out this double standard. More voices are needed to do the same.— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 9, 2018

This time, the head to head matchup of Sabalenka vs Williams promised for an exhilarating game of tennis. After a volley where both players ran up and down the court, Sabalenka ultimately lost.

And more impressive point from Serena… Her movement was amazing 🤩👍 #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/l34cIWVoxx— くれふぁ@暫定垢 (@umbre_sports532) February 14, 2021

Look, Sabalenka tried. To paraphrase The Princess Bride, ‘never enter a power volley with Serena’. That was the first mistake. The second is that while Sabalenka was thinking three moves ahead, Williams is thinking eight moves ahead. It happens.

It’s also understandable that you’d want to win. No one goes to the Australian Open to lose, right? But the same passion that commentators excuse in Sabalenka is the same passion sports media found unbecoming in Williams.

People quickly took to social media to point out that white female players don’t face the same consequences when they get emotional or heated on the court. Or that players like Maria Sharapova have beefed up a rivalry between the pair, when none existed (Williams beat Sharapova at nearly every match they’ve ever played against each other).

Found the Sharapova book at the airport. pic.twitter.com/TcEgEs0OjS— Amy (@BlessAmysHeart) September 13, 2017

Others noted that even Williams dancing in celebration of her win is sometimes considered too much.

It’s not the first time Black women have been subjected to a double standard (on the court, and…well…anywhere). Sadly, won’t be the last.

Williams played well and she deserved to win. Sometimes she plays well and she loses. She doesn’t have to be happy about it. Nor should she pretend to.

At the time of the 2018 incident, Williams spoke about the matter at a press conference.

“I’m here fighting for women’s rights and for women’s equality and for all kinds of stuff. For me to say ‘thief,’ and for him to take a game, it made me feel like it was a sexist remark. He’s never taken a game from a man because they said ‘thief,’” she said. “For me, it blows my mind. But I’m going to continue to fight for women.”

See the original article on ScaryMommy.com