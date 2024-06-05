InterNazionali: Five Nerazzurri on the field

The European national teams continue their commitments in this first week of friendlies ahead of Euro 2024. On Tuesday evening, five Inter players took to the field: Alessandro Bastoni, Federico Dimarco, Davide Frattesi, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, and Marko Arnautović.

The three Azzurri played in the friendly between Italy and Türkiye, held at the Dall'Ara in Bologna. The match ended in a 0-0 draw. Bastoni and Dimarco were in Spalletti's starting lineup. The defender played the full 90 minutes, while the winger was substituted for Calafiori on 84'. Davide Frattesi played for 22 minutes, coming on in the second half in place of Lorenzo Pellegrini. Matteo Darmian and Nicolò Barella were not used.

The three Inter players in the Italian national team faced their Inter teammate Hakan Çalhanoğlu, who captained Türkiye. The midfielder played the full 90 minutes.

Marko Arnautović also took to the field with his Austria in the friendly against Serbia, played at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna. The Inter striker, captain of the Austrian national team, started the match before being replaced by Gregoritsch at half-time. Goals from Wimmer (10') and Baumgartner (13') secured a 2-1 Austria win.

Yann Sommer was not used by head coach Yakin in the friendly match won by Switzerland 4-0 against Estonia, played in Lucerne.