InterNationals, Thuram and Pavard play in France win

Yesterday was the third day of friendlies ahead of Euro 2024 in Germany, which gets underway on 14 June.

On Wednesday evening, Marcus Thuram and Benjamin Pavard both played for France in their game against Luxembourg at Metz's Stade Saint-Symphorien. Les Bleus won 3-0 with goals from Kolo Muani, Clauss and Mbappé.

Thuram,