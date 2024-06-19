InterNationals, 4 Nerazzurri set to play at the Copa America

The start of the 2024 Copa America in the USA is edging ever closer and will officially kick off on Friday 21 June with the opening match between the reigning and world champions, Argentina, and Canada. The national teams that will be involved at the tournament have made their squad lists official. Four Inter players will take part: two for Argentina (Lautaro Martinez and Valentin Carboni) and one each for Canada (Tajon Buchanan) and Chile ( Alexis Sanchez). For the Nerazzurri players, it will be a special tournament, where they will face each other in the group stages. In fact, Argentina, Canada, Chile and Peru were all drawn into Group A. Below is the complete list and fixture schedules involving our Nerazzurri:

ARGENTINA

Lautaro Martinez, Valentin Carboni

Argentina vs. Canada - venerdì 21/06, 02:00 – Group A | Atlanta

Chile vs. Argentina - Wednesday 26 June, 03:00 – Group A | East Rutherford

Argentina vs. Perù - Sunday 30 June, 02:00 - Group A | Miami Gardens

CANADA

Tajon Buchanan

Argentina vs. Canada - venerdì 21/06, 02:00 – Group A | Atlanta

Perù vs. Canada - Wednesday 26 June, 00:00 – Group A | Kansas City

Canada vs. Chile - Sunday 30 June, 02:00 – Group A | Orlando

CHILE

Alexis Sanchez