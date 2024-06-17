International team added to California Classic games at the Golden 1 Center

(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento Kings announced the game schedule along with a few additions for the sixth annual California Classic.

The Chinese National Team will join the NBA Summer League event that will take place at the Golden 1 Center and Chase Center in San Francisco in July.

Previously announced teams across the two venues were the San Antonio Spurs, Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat.

Games will take place on July 6 and 7 at the Golden 1 Center and Chase Center, July 9 in Sacramento and July 10 in San Francisco.

Following the games on July 6, band Chevy Metal will perform outside of the Golden 1 Center.

The Kings are co-hosting this year’s California Classic with the Warriors, as the 2024 event marks the first time that it will happen in two different cities.

The annual Summer League event will feature a total of 12 games across the downtown Sacramento and San Francisco venues.

California Classic games will feature rookies from the 2024 NBA Draft, second year players and guys competing for NBA and G League roster spots.

Games will also have modified rules including 10-minute quarters instead of the NBA’s usual length of 12 minutes.

California Classic schedule

The Kings will host games against the Spurs, Hornets and the Chinese National Team for games at the Golden 1 Center. The Kings will also visit the Chase Center where they play against the Lakers, Heat and Warriors.

Here is the game schedule across the two venues:

Golden 1 Center

July 6

•Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs; 5:30 p.m.

•Chinese National Team vs. Sacramento Kings; 7:30 p.m.

July 7

•Chinese National Team vs. Charlotte Hornets; 5 p.m.

•San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings; 7 p.m.

July 9

•San Antonio Spurs vs. Chinese National Team; 5 p.m.

•Charlotte Hornets vs. Sacramento Kings; 7 p.m.

Chase Center

July 6

•Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers; 1:30 p.m.

•Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat; 3:30 p.m.

July 7

•Sacramento Kings vs. Miami Heat; 1:30 p.m.

•Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers; 3:30 p.m.

July 10

•Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors; 7 p.m.

