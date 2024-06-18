International superstars dominate 2024 NBA Draft headlines

(WLAX/WEUX) – In the NBA, players born outside the United States seem to be the talk of the league. Players such as Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Doncic appear in headlines day in and day out, recording jaw-dropping numbers game in and game out.

In last year’s draft, France-born Victor Wembanyama went number 1 overall to the San Antonio Spurs, and just like almost everyone thought, took the league by storm at the age of 20. Not surprisingly, Wembanyama brought home the Rookie of the Year Award.

This year, a pair of foreign born players are expected to be selected with the first two overall picks. Many draft experts believe Frenchman Alexandre Sarr will be selected by the Atlanta Hawks, and Spaniard Zaccharie Risacher will take his talents to the nations capital to suit up for the Washington Wizards.

Players born outside of the U.S. are not the only ones taking social media and sports shows by storm. U.S. born players such as Dalton Knecht, who played college ball at Tennessee, and Bronny James, son of LeBron James, are getting plenty of hype heading into the draft.

Bronny James is expected to go sometime in the second round, and many believe he will somehow be able to suit up alongside LeBron. This would mark the first time in NBA history that a father-son duo played in the league at the same time.

All in all, this year’s draft class is considered to be one of the best in a while. The draft will get underway June 26 and continue June 27, and will air on both ESPN and ABC.

