International Saints fans say Caesars Superdome security defaced their flag at Giants game

@Saints absolutely disgusting from your security team in the Dome today. Friend of mine has travelled over from England for the game and had his flag (in the picture) slashed by someone from the Dome security team. Way to encourage a global fanbase pic.twitter.com/Qm9PTJ1whr — DomePatrolUK (@DomePatrolUK) December 17, 2023

You hate to see this. A British New Orleans Saints fan traveled all the way from the United Kingdom to support their favorite team and visit the Crescent City, only for an ugly run-in with the Caesars Superdome security team spoiling the experience.

As told by the Dome Patrol UK social media page, this fan was flying a large flag modeled after the UK’s Union Jack in black and gold, emblazoned with “Who Dat” and “UK Saints” as well as the team logo. They displayed the flag from the upper level railing at last week’s game with the Carolina Panthers without issue, and brought it back for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants. Except this time, they say, a member of the security team confiscated the flag and then defaced it by slashing it apart down the middle.

That’s excessive. “Conduct that results in damage to the stadium or other personal property,” is a punishable offense per the Saints’ established Fan Code of Conduct, as are offensive language and obscene gestures towards someone concerning their national origin. But it’s fine for someone’s personal property — representing their nationality, to boot — to be taken away and destroyed by stadium staff? Come on.

It’s an awful look for the Saints as an organization after the team traveled overseas for a game in London just last year. This incident falls on the heels of an expanded slate of international games as the NFL looks to reach foreign markets and win over fans outside America.

Sure, it is a large flag, and it’s possible it may have been limiting other fans’ viewing of the field. But if that’s the case then Superdome security shouldn’t have let the flag be brought inside the building in the first place, much less twice. Confiscating it with a warning would have been one thing. Taking an extra step to deface it and insult fans who spent thousands of dollars to travel so far to support the team is just mean-spirited. The Saints need to make this right.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire