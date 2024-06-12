International round-up: Mbeumo on target for Cameroon in World Cup qualifier

International round-up: Mbeumo on target for Cameroon in World Cup qualifier

Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo was on the scoresheet as Cameroon were held to a 1-1 draw by Angola in a 2026 World Cup qualifier on Tuesday 11 June.

Mbeumo gave the Indomitable Lions an early lead, finding the far corner with a first-time finish, but Gelson Dala’s cross nine minutes after the break was deflected past goalkeeper Andre Onana by defender Michael Ngadeu.

Cameroon top Group D having taken eight points from their opening four games. Bees forward Mbeumo has represented his country on 16 occasions and scored four goals.

Thursday 6 June

Fin Stevens, who spent last season on loan with League One play-off winners Oxford United, made his debut for Wales in a goalless draw with Gibraltar.

The B-team graduate played an hour before being replaced by Brennan Johnson.

The Dragons had 79 per cent of the ball and 17 shots on goal but ultimately could not find their way through a Gibraltar side content to sit in a low block.

Yoane Wissa was withdrawn on 57 minutes as DR Congo drew 1-1 with Senegal in a World Cup qualifier.

Ismaïla Sarr gave Senegal the lead in first-half stoppage time, before Fiston Mayele struck late to earn the Leopards a point.

Elsewhere, goalkeeper Mark Flekken was an unused substitute in Netherlands’ 4-0 win over Canada.

Friday 7 June

Two Bees went head-to-head on Friday night as England were beaten 1-0 by Iceland in their final warm-up game before Euro 2024.

Goalkeeper Hákon Valdimarsson kept a clean sheet at Wembley Stadium against a Three Lions attack that included Ivan Toney for the final 26 minutes.

Fellow shot stopper Thomas Strakosha helped Albania to a 3-1 victory over Azerbaijan in a pre-Euro 2024 friendly, while Frank Onyeka was an unused substitute in Nigeria’s 1-1 draw with South Africa.

Saturday 8 June

Bryan Mbeumo played the full 90 minutes as Cameroon beat Cape Verde 4-1 in Marc Brys’ first game in charge of the Indomitable Lions.

Vincent Aboubakar scored twice and Andre Onana saved a stoppage-time penalty in the World Cup qualifier.

Denmark beat Norway 3-1 in a game that featured Brentford players on either side.

Kristoffer Ajer played the full 90 minutes for Norway, while Mikkel Damsgaard started for Denmark.

Zanka, Christian Nørgaard and Mathias Jensen were unused substitutes for the Danes who wrapped up their Euro 2024 preparations with a win.

Sunday 9 June

Fin Stevens made his second senior appearance for Wales in a 4-0 defeat to Slovakia.

DR Congo followed their 1-1 draw with Senegal with a 1-0 victory over Togo.

Bees forward Yoane Wissa played 63 minutes in a win that lifted the Leopards to third in Group B of African World Cup qualifying with seven points.

DR Congo trail Senegal and Sudan by one point and three points respectively after four matches.

Monday 10 June

Mark Flekken was on the bench for Netherlands’ 4-0 win over Iceland, while Frank Onyeka was also an unused substitute for Nigeria’s 2-1 defeat to Benin.

Nigeria are fifth in Group C of African World Cup qualifying with three points.