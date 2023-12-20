International rising star Daniel Akinkunmi signs with the Oklahoma Sooners

One of the more intriguing prospects the Oklahoma Sooners landed a commitment from in 2024 was Daniel Akinkunmi, out of the NFL Academy in England.

In addition to his origin story, what’s interesting about Akinkunmi is his potential. He may be a raw prospect, but he has enough tools for a number of highly-regarded programs to take a shot on the three-star offensive line prospect.

Akinkunmi is rated as the No. 39 interior offensive lineman in the 2024 recruiting cycle and chose the Sooners over Clemson, Baylor, and Miami. His offer sheet included Ole Miss, Arkansas, Nebraska, North Carolina, Penn State, Duke, and Texas Tech.

He’ll likely begin his career at Oklahoma as a guard but because of his frame and his athleticism, could bump out to tackle at some point in the future.

