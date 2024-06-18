International Recap | Victory for France's Rabiot

FRANCE

France began their EURO 2024 campaign on Monday evening against Austria. The match, which ended 1-0 in favour of Les Bleus, was decided by Wober's own goal a few minutes before the end of the first half. Rabiot was selected as a starter by coach Didier Deschamps, and remained on the pitch for 70 minutes before being replaced by Eduardo Camavinga. The French will next take on the Netherlands, who also took three points from their opening Group D fixture, on Friday evening.

TURKEY

Kenan Yildiz will look to get his first taste of EURO 2024 action when his Turkish side take to the field on Tuesday evening against Georgia. Kick-off in Dortmund is set for 18:00 CEST.