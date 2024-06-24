International Recap | USA: Strong start in Copa America, assist for Weah

In the Italian night between Sunday, June 23 and Monday, June 24, 2024, the first Bianconeri made their Copa America debuts.

We are talking about Weston McKennie and Timothy Weah, who with the United States defeated Bolivia 2-0.

The match was decided in the first half thanks to goals from Pulisic at the start, after just three minutes, and at the end of the half, in the 43rd minute, with Balogun. It was precisely on the occasion of the goal that unlocked the match that Weah played a role, providing the assist for Pulisic.

Weston McKennie also started from the whistle, then replaced in the 78th minute. Weah also went off in the final about five minutes from the end.

The Copa America journey of our Bianconeri with the United States national team therefore starts on the right foot.