International Recap | Italy draw to reach the knockout rounds

Monday night was packed full of emotion for the Bianconeri in Euro 2024 action with Italy, with Luciano Spalletti’s Azzurri securing their place in the Round of 16 deep into stoppage time thanks to Mattia Zaccagni’s goal. His late strike sealed a 1-1 draw that was enough for Italy to advance as Group B runners-up, cancelling out Luka Modric’s opener.

Federico Chiesa and Nicolo Fagioli were both involved on the pitch, with Chiesa coming on just before the hour mark and Fagioli joining him on the pitch in the 81st minute.

Italy will now meet Switzerland in the Round of 16.

In the Copa America, meanwhile, Danilo and Brazil got their campaign underway with a goalless draw against Costa Rica. They’re next in action on 29 June against Paraguay.